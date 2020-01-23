Linga Signs Exclusive Deal with Geidea, Fastest Growing Payment Acquirer in Saudi Arabia

A major distribution agreement has been signed between Geidea, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest and fastest-growing providers of payment systems and Linga, the creators of the first complete cloud-based operating system for restaurants. The agreement will help the merchants to adapt to the new VAT requirements being introduced by the Saudi Arabian government and it will also increase the speed of payment acceptance drastically by increasing revenue and reducing operating cost.





When discussing the new partnership, founder and CEO of Linga, Onur Haytac, stated, “I am extremely excited for this collaborative effort to bring the latest cloud-based operating system for restaurants and retail to Saudi Arabia. This is a key moment for Saudi Arabia’s revolution in technology efforts. Our system will help the merchants to adapt to the new VAT requirements being introduced by the Saudi Arabian government and it will also increase the speed of payment acceptance while increasing revenue and reducing operating cost.”



General Manager of Geidea Merchant Business, Laurent Dhaeyer commented, "Geidea is perfectly positioned to support the KSA marketplace, with the growing number of entrepreneurs and merchants, to be ready for the introduction of the new government mandate and Linga is an excellent partner to achieve our goals.”



In addition, Laurent added, "The dynamism of the KSA market and the incredibly fast adoption rate of technologies by target market is a key driver and indicator of the potential success of the partnership.”



Geidea offers a suite of POS solutions providing end to end payment and customer experience solutions for businesses of all sizes, supporting growth, sustainability and operating efficiency to empower merchants while enhancing the customer offering and building loyalty.



Linga’s first-in-class POS solution is set to drastically change how retail and restaurants are managed in the rapidly growing region. The complete eco system of tools needed for a modern restaurant, retail and hotel establishments, including POS, Online ordering, Inventory Management, Call Center, Loyalty, Kitchen Display System, Payment Processing, Loss Prevention, Marketing modules, and more come standard.



Since the companies’ cross-platform POS solution works on every major OS it will help Geidea extend their already expanding market reach with fully integrated Android-based payment devices that can accept order and payments directly from the POS terminal. This provides faster, more accurate checkouts, and more importantly, improves customer experience and increases repeat business.



About Geidea

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a team of over 500 employees, Geidea is a leading Saudi fintech company providing businesses, both in private and public sectors, with the latest customized and customer-centered payment solutions. Learn more at



About Linga

