Optima ECM Consulting Partners with Celonis to Provide Its Customers Best-of-Breed Process Mining Capabilities

+1 781-366-7617 Scottsdale, AZ, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Optima today announced it has formed a partnership with Celonis, the leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software. Together, Celonis and Optima will provide customers with the ability to turn business processes into extraordinary experiences.“Optima was a clear choice for Celonis when we looked to collaborate with a leader in the SAP network that had decades of focused experience and expert knowledge — specifically around process optimization within Fortune 100 Enterprises,” said Franz Graeter, Regional Channel Director, North America for Celonis. “As a Gold Partner of SAP, Optima will offer our customers unique abilities to leverage Celonis insight to optimize a client’s SAP system and address and improve multiple business objectives.” Optima ECM Consulting is a trusted SAP Gold Partner for over 5 years with decades of experience architecting and implementing complex, large scale SAP-focused information and content management solutions. They have particular expertise in OpenText, Ariba and now, Celonis. Through Celonis’ best-in-class process excellence solutions that enable true business insight, the partnership allows Optima to expand and improve processes for existing clients as well as to serve a new client base.“As Optima evolves from a historical focus on content management solutions to now ensuring our clients have true Business Insight and can make clear decisions based on real-time process data, Celonis was a natural fit for our portfolio,” said Jaime Gutierrez, chief architect officer of Optima Consulting. “Celonis will allow our clients clear visibility into where their processes are lacking efficiency, costing time and money and causing compliancy issues. We can then leverage our expertise to implement solutions that operationalize change quickly and efficiently with clear insight from the start. We are truly thrilled to offer our collective clients the strength of this partnership.”About Optima ECM ConsultingOptima ECM Consulting, founded in 2009, is a global professional services company, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Monterrey, MX and Madrid, Spain. It has been a trusted SAP Gold Partner for over 5 years with decades of experience architecting and implementing complex, large scale SAP-focused information and content management solutions for Fortune 1000 Enterprises. Historically focused on Content Management, it is now able to solve its clients’ most complex business process challenges with real-time insight.About CelonisCelonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, transforms data into insight and action. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their businesses. Companies around the world including Siemens, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences. The company is based in Munich and New York.For Optima press inquiries and more information, contact:Jay JonesVP Sales and MarketingPress contact for Celonis:Maria ScurryVP, Global Communications, Celonis+1 781-366-7617 Contact Information Optima ECM Consulting

Jay Jones

480-907-6360



www.optimaecm.com

info@optimaecm.com



