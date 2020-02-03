PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
EA Certs Announces New Promotional Offer to Students Who Purchase Any ACLS Course


Thanks to this new offer, anyone who purchases an ACLS course will be eligible to receive a free BLS course as well.

Los Angeles, CA, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- EA Certs, a company dedicated to providing CPR certification classes, ACLS certification classes, PALS certification classes, and other healthcare classes to students throughout the Los Angeles area, is excited to announce a new promotional offer available to anyone who books an ACLS course through EA Certs.

Students who participate in an ACLS course through EA Certs can look forward to learning how to recognize and respond to a wide range of cardiovascular emergencies, including respiratory arrest, cardiopulmonary arrest, stroke, and more. From diagnosing cardiovascular emergencies to administering CPR ECG training, this course is designed to teach you everything you need to know to save a life during a cardiovascular emergency.

The BLS classes in Los Angeles offered by EA Certs, meanwhile, present a perfect course to take in-tandem with the ACLS course. Students who sign up for a BLS class through EA Certs can look forward to learning an incredibly wide range of life support skills and techniques that will allow them to respond to an equally wide-range of medical emergencies. These BLS courses are ideal for paramedics, first-responders, or anyone else who needs to provide basic life support in an emergency situation while waiting for more comprehensive medical help.

Since ACLS courses teach how to recognize and respond to cardiovascular emergencies specifically while BLS courses teach a wider range of more basic life support skills, taking both of these classes is the best course of action for many if not most medical professionals. And thanks to the new promotion now being offered by EA Certs, it’s possible to take both of these valuable courses for just the price of one. For a limited time, students who book any ACLS course through EA Certs will be able to choose a BLS course to take as well completely free of charge.

To learn more about the ACLS and BLS courses offered by EA Certs and the new promotional deal that will allow you to take both of these courses for the price of one, feel free to contact EA Certs directly using the below contact information:

EA Certs
1528 Canada Blvd. #205
Glendale, CA 91208
Email: info@eacerts.com
Phone: +1 (818) 220-0006
Contact Information
EA Certs
Vahag Zakharyan
(818) 220-0006
Contact
https://eacerts.com

