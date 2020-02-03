Cassie Pigg is Changing the Conversation Around Maternal Mental Health

"Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" is busting onto the scene and shaking up the way moms talk about their emotions after giving birth. This book aims to normalize postpartum depression in new mothers.





This book is a "must-read" for new and expecting mothers. One week after publication, "Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" reached the #1 spot in the Kindle store in the Two-Hour Parenting & Relationships Short Read category.



Cassie takes you through her journey with humor but still conveys the seriousness of this devastating condition. Postpartum depression can have drastic consequences if left untreated. Yet, only a small number of mothers ever actually seek treatment for their symptoms.2



"Cassie takes us through the ups and downs on her journey through motherhood in her new book. It's a journey that will have you both laughing and crying along the way, as she tackles difficult topics from hating your partner to navigating postpartum depression and anxiety. And she does so with humor, sarcasm, and the encouragement every mom needs make it through their own motherhood journey. From tips and advice to cautionary tales, Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp should be at the top of every new mom's reading list." - Annette Schmitt, Mom Blogger - Coffee, Chaos, & Dry Shampoo



"This book was absolutely amazing! The author is not afraid to be real about her experience with postpartum depression/anxiety. She also talks about what it’s like after having the baby and all the emotions we have all felt but are sometimes too scared to talk about. I could not stop reading!" - Ashley Coomer, Real Mom



In the United States, society puts an enormous amount of pressure on new mothers to be blissfully happy in the early stages of motherhood. Unfortunately, our bodies have just been ripped open, and our lives are changed forever. Sometimes, it's ok not to be ok.



Learn more about postpartum depression and "Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" at



Mom Stuff, LLC was created to raise awareness around postpartum depression and anxiety. Our mission is to provide entertainment and resources for moms that struggle in early motherhood.



Sources:



1. CDC Depression among Women, https://www.cdc.gov/reproductivehealth/depression/index.htm. Accessed April 25, 2019.

