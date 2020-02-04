FlipTix®, BUKU Music + Art Project Joining Forces Again

Press Releases FlipTix Press Release Share Blog

Using the FlipTix web- and app-based ticketing platform, festival goers can “Flip®” their tickets if they leave an event early and recoup value. BUKU organizers and FlipTix worked together on the sold-out festival in 2019 and reached an agreement to renew for this year’s festival earlier this week.



, which features top global performers in electronic, hip-hop and indie-rock, will take place on March 20-21 at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans. Scheduled headliners include Tyler The Creator, Flume, Illenium, Run the Jewels and more.



“FlipTix was essentially an unknown commodity last year,” said Reeves Price, who co-founded BUKU in 2012. “We took a chance on their innovative technology and it paid off big time in terms of driving new customers to the festival and reducing fraudulent ticket sales.”



Unlike secondary market sellers, FlipTix never charges above box office price for traditional ticket “Flips®.”



“The feedback we received from BUKU after last year’s festival was universally positive,” said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. “The combination of BUKU’s electric atmosphere and lineup and our fan-friendly technology makes for a very strong collaboration.”



Using FlipTix, ticket holders who leave an event early provide notice through the FlipTix app, website or at the onsite FlipTix booth that they are departing. Hopeful buyers waiting to get into the event are notified that a Flip® is available.



Prices for buyers are established based on the amount of time left in an event (along with other variables), while departing Flippers receive rewards in the form of cash, credit or other compensation after the ticket is Flipped. FlipTix buyers at BUKU 2020 simply pick up a new activated wristband at the FlipTix tent at the event venue.



About FlipTix



