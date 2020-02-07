Canidium Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2020 for Customer Experience

Canidium today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Customer Experience. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving our customers’ digital transformation.





“We’re honored to accept this award,” said Canidium’s Lee Goldberg, SVP of Sales & Marketing. “For the last few years, we’ve assembled a leading implementation team for CallidusCloud in the customer experience partner ecosystem.” CallidusCloud functionality became part of SAP Sales Cloud after the acquisition of Callidus Software in April 2018.



Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.



Greg Petraetis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Midmarket and Partner Ecosystem, North America at SAP said, “We are a partner-first organization and our partners are the best in the business. As our portfolio expands to meet customer demands, it's a challenge for a every partner to cover all solution areas. As a result, the nature of the partner ecosystem is changing. We're seeing and fostering partner to partner collaboration across all partner types to support the full intelligent enterprise. This collaboration will create customers for life as we move forward together.”



Canidium, an SAP PartnerEdge silver partner, received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting in Las Vegas, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.



About Canidium

Canidium is a market leading, full-service consultancy, with strategic, technical and managed services focused on sales performance and process management. Canidium delivers services with competitive pricing, giving the most ROI and helping increase sales and revenue. Canidium customers trust the company with managed services and ongoing operational support after the initial implementation. Canidium has global teams with multilingual consultants.



SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.



All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.



All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



