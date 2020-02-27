Varicose Vein Doctors Revolutionizes Vein Treatment in New York with Expert Specialists and State-of-the-Art Technology

Press Releases Varicose Veins Doctors Press Release Share Blog

Varicose Veins Doctors is a Manhattan-based healthcare clinic that specializes in treating spider and varicose veins. The clinic's certified vein doctors and specialists provide a range of effective treatment plans and prioritize patient care. They utilize state-of-the-art equipment to ensure patients receive quality treatment while feeling minimal pain.





In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people suffering from venous disease. Out of a whopping 30 million sufferers, only 10% seek effective treatment for their ailments. These conditions include leg cramps, heaviness, swelling, venous insufficiency, restless leg syndrome, and spider and varicose veins.



While many sufferers feel an acute sense of pain, they choose to rectify the condition themselves by creating compression, relying on ice packs or shifting positions until they feel a sense of comfort. Ultimately, the condition escalates, thereby developing into destructive varicose ulcers under the skin. If left untreated, these ulcers can cause fatal bleeding, resulting in death.



As one of the leading vein treatment centers in New York, Varicose Veins Doctors employs cutting-edge medical equipment, and has experts on board who provide treatments for a range of vein diseases. Their doctors are selected strictly based on merit to ensure that patients receive excellent care with no compromise.



According to a spokesperson for Varicose Veins Doctors, "We can't emphasize the importance of seeking treatment for vein diseases enough. Many people resort to quick and convenient options to relieve their pain,which only provides temporary relief - at best. When left untreated, the condition can escalate and results in chronic issues that may require invasive surgery at a later stage. To prevent the condition from worsening, it's best to consult professionals."



The clinic has earned a stellar reputation as one of the most reliable



Each of these practitioners has years of experience, including a wide range of critically-acclaimed publications in peer-reviewed journals.



"Our doctors are equipped with the latest industry knowledge and technological advances. This ensures that patients receive excellent treatments. Whether we're performing VenaSeal to prevent the backward flow of blood or Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVNA) to treat varicose veins, our ultimate goal is to make the procedure as minimally invasive, safe, and efficient as possible. We want our patients to have a smooth and stress-free experience while delivering the best results. Luckily, we've been able to accomplish both tasks at Varicose Veins Doctors," the spokesperson concluded.



Dr. Michael Aziz









