New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Neurologist





Dr. Reejsinghani wanted to be a part of NY Health’s commitment to the highest quality of comprehensive care. His addition represents an opportunity to take NY Health’s inherit patient-centric focus to a new level.



After completing his residency in Neurology at St.Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, Dr. Reejsinghani continued with his fellowship in EEG and EMG at Downstate University in Brooklyn. Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) are tests that help in the diagnosis of central and peripheral neurological disorders. He began his practice in 1988 with Queens-Long Island Medical Group.



Dr. Reejsinghani is “excited to bring his expertise to an up-and-coming and successful group with multiple specialties.”



nyhealth.com/new-york-health-welcomes-board-certified-neurologist/



To make an appointment with Dr. Reejsinghani, please call 718-520-1800. For more information, please visit



