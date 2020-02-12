PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Neurologist


Forest Hills, NY, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New York Health is proud to announce that board-certified neurologist, Suman Reejsinghani, M.D. will be joining its team of dedicated physicians. Dr. Reejsinghani will be practicing at 108-37 71st Ave, Suite 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375.

Dr. Reejsinghani wanted to be a part of NY Health’s commitment to the highest quality of comprehensive care. His addition represents an opportunity to take NY Health’s inherit patient-centric focus to a new level.

After completing his residency in Neurology at St.Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, Dr. Reejsinghani continued with his fellowship in EEG and EMG at Downstate University in Brooklyn. Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) are tests that help in the diagnosis of central and peripheral neurological disorders. He began his practice in 1988 with Queens-Long Island Medical Group.

Dr. Reejsinghani is “excited to bring his expertise to an up-and-coming and successful group with multiple specialties.”

nyhealth.com/new-york-health-welcomes-board-certified-neurologist/

To make an appointment with Dr. Reejsinghani, please call 718-520-1800. For more information, please visit https://nyhealth.com.

About NY Health

At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
Contact Information
New York Health
Sarah Gould
718-520-1800
Contact

