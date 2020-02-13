ControlByNet Expands Multifamily Remote Surveillance with New Video Center

Press Releases ControlByNet Press Release Share Blog

Norcross, GA, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ControlByNet expands its Remote Video Guard Solution to a new monitoring center to support growth dedicated to the multifamily industry. As a leader in cloud video surveillance solutions ControlByNet is well positioned to deliver additional solutions to the industry as an expert provider.

As Ryan Strange, President of ControlByNet, states, "Most providers to the industry also provide video monitoring to any other industry that will pay. We do not, we are multifamily only. It takes a special group of people to work in multifamily where the customers do not operate an open or closed facility. We must make immediate decisions about people that come and go at all hours."

ControlByNet develops its own cloud video surveillance software that can be true cloud or operate from a managed server. The software has often been called the easiest web interface for managers and regional managers to use for live and evidence video. Because it's a cloud/managed solution, it will always be updated to support the newest browsers, tablets and phones. The architecture was developed to allow single sign-on for customers regardless of system and video location. Its remote video surveillance solution can be run from any computer anywhere in the world and at any time. This ensures full redundancy and compliance across all sites.

"The difference in ControlByNet is we're not just calling ourselves a video provider and paying a 3rd party for software, and maybe even paying a 3rd party to do the monitoring, like so many try and do. We actually develop solutions in-house solely for the multifamily industry, including our remote video guard. Nobody else in the industry can make that claim," adds Strange. "Add in that since we don't require ANY proprietary hardware like many camera/security companies then we also aren't putting our customers in any locked-in uncomfortable scenarios...that's just confidence in our solution."

About ControlByNet (www.controlbynet.com)

ControlByNet provides the most advanced cloud and managed video surveillance solution dedicated to the multifamily industry. As long term Atlanta Apartment Association and National Apartment Association members, ControlByNet is dedicated to solving crime issues in the industry. By leveraging Software as a Service (SaaS), CBN's solution integrates seamlessly across its products creating limitless installation scenarios. The hierarchical nature of the software allows a single log-in with multiple levels of access from any (Internet) location which leverages existing enterprise resources. With years of development, their software solution is flexible, future-proof and designed to lead the industry. Usable with any ONVIF-capable camera, the solution can utilize existing installations to increase productivity. For more information, visit www.controlbynet.com

Contact Information
ControlByNet

Jill Galasso

770-564-5544



www.controlbynet.com



