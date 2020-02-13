Winners of the 2020 Women in Oncology Awards Were Announced at the 5th annual Practical Recommendations in Immuno and Molecular Oncology (PRIMO) Meeting

Press Releases Cancer Expert Now, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

PRIMO meeting's Women in Oncology Awards are presented annually to outstanding women who have made remarkable contributions to the lives of those fighting cancer. This year's awards were presented by by Jill DeSimone, head of Merck Oncology. The winners of the 2020 Women in Oncology Awards are: Linda Ryan, Joan H. Schiller, MD, and Margaret A. Tempero, MD.





Linda Ryan is a seven-time cancer survivor, mother of two, and a founding member of ME STRONG, a 501(c)(3) charity. As a speaker, blogger, and patient advocate, Linda has become a valuable resource for patients, companies, and organizations throughout the world, given her willingness to share open and candid details of her experience during her multiple recurrences and grueling treatments while refusing to let cancer control her life. In doing so, she has been able to offer information, guidance, and hope to patients during their most difficult times.



Joan H. Schiller, MD, is widely published and internationally recognized for her work in lung cancer clinical research. Before serving as the deputy director of Clinical Investigation for the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, and chief of Hematology/Oncology, she was the division chief of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center and deputy director of the Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in Dallas, where she held the Andrea L. Simmons Distinguished Chair in Cancer Research.



Margaret A. Tempero, MD, is a professor of medicine and director of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Pancreas Center. She is editor-in-chief of JNCCN and is president of the American Pancreatic Association. Her research career has focused on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, especially in the area of investigational therapeutics. Dr. Tempero has served on the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Board of Directors and as president. She currently serves on the ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation Board.



The PRIMO conference is carefully planned by PRIMO Education and Cancer Expert Now (CEN) each year to help practicing oncology providers keep up with the latest advances in immuno and molecular targeted cancer therapies, as well as approach real-world issues on how and when to optimally integrate biomarker testing and new therapies into clinical practice. In addition to the annual PRIMO conference, CEN is focused on helping those with cancer and their families around the world make quality decisions, and strives to be the first destination that every person affected by cancer visits for expert education personalized to their diagnosis.



1-973-222-5692





