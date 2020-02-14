PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tim Baxter Joins 2020 Companies' Strategic Advisory Board


Former CEO of Samsung North America Tim Baxter joins 2020 Companies' Strategic Advisory Board.

Fort Worth, TX, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies, an international outsourced sales, merchandising and marketing agency, announced today that Tim Baxter has become a member of its’ Strategic Advisory Board. Tim most recently served as the CEO of Samsung North America, having spent 13 years with the Company. Tim commented, “Being able to partner with Chris and 2020 Companies in a changing Retail world is a perfect fit for me as I continue to transition into board and advisor related roles. 2020 sales results and innovative technology solutions supports brands and retailers to thrive in an omnichannel environment.”

“Tim is an exciting addition to 2020 Companies’ unique operating system, proprietary applications, and robust infrastructure. His tremendous market experience and executive track record make him a perfect complement to support the Company’s growth and strategic plans,” commented Christopher B. Munday, Chairman, and CEO of 2020 Companies.

2020 Companies (North American Headquarters Fort Worth, TX) is a sales and marketing agency that provides a turnkey outsourced solution to facilitate sales, marketing, merchandising, training, and events. 2020 has over 10,000 employees across the United States and works with the world’s largest brands and retailers in over 50,000 retail locations. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
2020 Companies
Ross H. Wissner
214-676-6379
Contact
2020companies.com

