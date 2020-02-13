The Medical Center of Aurora Among Top 5 Percent of U.S. Hospitals for Clinical Outcomes According to Healthgrades

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release Share Blog

“Our primary focus is always on providing safe, high quality care for our patients,” said Ryan Simpson, President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “I would like to extend my thanks to our TMCA colleagues and medical staff for their outstanding work in the area of clinical quality and patient safety. They are saving lives every day.”



“Hospital quality varies significantly from hospital to hospital, so it’s important for consumers to do their research and select a hospital that provides the best level of care for their specific needs,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We congratulate the recipients of Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for their commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients.”



From 2016 through 2018, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 26.6 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*



And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, 161,930 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for Sepsis in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 25.5 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*



Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures - as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).



To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.



*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.



About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive two-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. Laura Stephens

303-591-5635



www.AuroraMed.com



