TAG Bill Pay Wins Private Asset Management (PAM) Award for Best General Ledger System for Family Offices

Firm recognized for rapid client growth by capitalizing on a gap in the marketplace for back-office accounting services for the ultra-high-net-worth and family office space





For over two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized top service providers in the private asset management space. The winners are selected by an independent panel of industry experts. Judging is based on the demonstration of financial progress in business performance, including growth in clients, employees and retention. As well as, rewarding firms for their product innovation and client service standards from the previous year.



“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “Creating a white glove client experience and combining it with our efficient workflows, technology and security measures has been the foundation for our significant growth in the space,” she said.



TAG Bill Pay was named winner for the “best general ledger system,” an award designed to recognize firms who provide outsourced general bookkeeping, bill pay and accounting support services to family offices and the private client community.



A first-time nominee for the PAM awards, TAG has been providing a full-suite of back-office accounting and bill pay services for the UHNW and family offices for over 15 years. As a preferred outsourced accounting vendor for multi-family offices and financial institutions, TAG Bill Pay tripled their client base and expanded their east coast footprint by adding a third office location.



“Thank you to the private client community for recognizing our achievements,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG Bill Pay. “We value our partnerships with family office teams and their trust in our ability to produce the best general ledger system for their clients,” he said.



Understanding the unique needs and complexity of the private client space, TAG Bill Pay offers a range of UHNW back-office accounting services, including bill payment, entity bookkeeping, financial reporting and cash flow analysis. Clients and their personal financial team receive clear-sighted reports, so they can make informed decisions about their wealth.



The award ceremony took place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 583 Park Avenue, New York City, New York. There were 16 categories with award winners demonstrating tangible achievements by revenue growth and showcasing product and service innovation.



About TAG Bill Pay:

Founded in 1996, TAG has been helping families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of financial freedom by handling their personal reporting and bill pay needs. TAG Bill Pay offers a high-touch and high-tech approach to personal bill pay and is custom designed to meet the needs of the high-net-worth.



