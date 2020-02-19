Thrombolex is Honored by Receiving Temple University’s Prestigious President’s Spin-Out Award

Press Releases Thrombolex, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

At this year’s President’s Innovation Gala, Thrombolex was recognized by receiving the President’s Spin-Out Award. President Englert commented, “Temple University’s Office of the Vice President for Research empowers our innovators to develop research that changes the world for future generations and Thrombolex is poised to do just that.”



Thrombolex was honored to earn this prestigious award, which is given to a Temple University spin-out that most impacts economic development, solves societal problems, opens new fields of discovery, and creates sustainable technologies and businesses for the next generation. Accepting this prestigious award on behalf of Thrombolex was Dr. Riyaz Bashir, co-inventor of the family of Bashir® Endovascular Catheters (BEC) and Professor of Medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, and Michael Cerminaro, President & COO and cofounder of Thrombolex.



Thrombolex was founded in mid-2016 and since its spin-out from Temple’s Tech Transfer Department, the Company has received clearance from the FDA for 7 different devices based on its patented BEC platform technology. The BEC can be used to dissolve large blood clots from peripheral arterial and venous vessels that have been sub optimally treated with current devices. “I continue to be inspired by my patients and I am excited to have an innovative treatment platform that could positively impact the emerging field of acute thromboembolic interventions,”

said Dr. Bashir.



The BEC technology platform has been designed to address the limitations of traditional thromboembolic treatment options. To date the Company’s devices have demonstrated excellent safety and efficacy in treating patients. New therapies, such as the Bashir® Endovascular Catheter are needed to improve the outcomes of patients with high thrombus burdens with more flexible and efficient deployment of intensive care resources, drug dosages, physician time, along with enhanced safety and speed. Mr. Cerminaro commented, “Working with Dr. Bashir has been one of the great honors of my professional career and I am proud of our team of highly experienced professionals who are working hard every day to save lives, save limbs and improve outcomes.”



About Thrombolex, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Thrombolex, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in catheter-directed thrombolysis of thrombus in patients affected by acute arterial and venous thromboembolic conditions. Our innovative technology platform is easy to use and helps physicians treat their patients through creative interventional procedures. Our devices help physicians restore blood flow immediately with markedly positive effects on thrombotic occlusive disease of the vasculature.



