Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Proud to Announce Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members





About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome the newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Kelly Ventura--Accounting

Nadia P. Mundle--Accounting

Danelle Keady--Accounting

Joya Scarlata--Advertising/Marketing

Leatra L. Scott--Advertising/Marketing

Rita Simon--Advertising/Marketing

Doris L. Wood--Advertising/Marketing

Cindy S. Hales--Aerospace/Aviation

Barbara H. Poole--Agriculture

Julie A. Webster--Alternative Medicine

Fingers Jolly--Alternative Medicine

Gabrielle Hawthorne--Apparel/Fashion

Deborah C. Ransmeier--Apparel/Fashion

Kenyah S. Harbin--Apparel/Fashion

Amy Koch--Architecture/Planning/Design

Kimberly D. Hebert--Art

Regina Hill--Automotive

Angela D. Henderson--Automotive

Tammy Ingalls--Banking

Amanda K. Jones--Banking

Glenda L. Torres--Banking

Beatriz Morales--Banking

Darlissa S. Robinson--Banking/Mortgage

Jennifer Huneycutt--Banking/Mortgage

Paula Mollov--Banking/Mortgage

Judith A. Barnes--Beauty/Cosmetics

Vincenza S. Iuele Ingui--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tracey French--Beauty/Cosmetics

Pamela DeVuyst--Beauty/Cosmetics

Debi A. Theis--Beauty/Cosmetics

Varnessa Hargrove--Beauty/Cosmetics

Amanda Huss--Beauty/Cosmetics

Caryetta W. Brown--Beauty/Cosmetics

Yejide F. Akinlana--Beauty/Cosmetics

Marsha P. Frank--Beauty/Cosmetics

Marlene D. Waganheim--Beauty/Cosmetics

Izabela Kaczerzewska--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jeanette Kemble--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tammy R. Bjelland--Beauty/Cosmetics

Crystal N. Black--Beauty/Cosmetics

Stephanie Alina Chapoose--Beauty/Cosmetics

Kimberly M. Bonner--Beauty/Cosmetics

Ryisha J. Bullock--Beauty/Cosmetics

Deanna DeGuiseppe--Business

Hilary Segal--Business

Lawanda Cooper Alston--Business

Diana Tedder--Cleaning Service

Valerie Dahan--Closet Organization

Ginny A. Baro--Coaching

Lizzy Tauringana--Coaching

Holly J. Lenger--Coaching

Michelle R. Taylor--Communications

Betsy J. Felske--Construction/Building

Greta J. Keranen--Construction/Building

Angela D. Dove--Construction/Building

Jeannette C. Ballesteros--Construction/Building

Marne Power--Consulting

Michele Zimmerman--Consulting

Tina M. Martinson--Consulting

Avies Brown--Consumer Products / Services

Mari Milnar--Dance Instruction

Tracey Stewart--E-Commerce

Lori Haines--E-Commerce

Susan Smith--E-Commerce

Lorraine Willett--Education

DeToiya Machelle McAliley--Education

Frederica L. Jones--Education

Bennyce E. Hamilton--Education

Heather Touchberry--Education

Michelle Lee Orzel--Education

Marina C. Silvestri--Education

Larina Cornileus--Education

Angela S. Williams--Education

Diane R. Gillen--Education

Cheryl L. Foshee--Education

Whitney J. Joh--Education

Kerri R. Phillips--Education

Marlene R. Scoggins--Education

Linda Williams--Education

Barbara L. Muncie--Education

Claudia Kuzniak--Education

Priscilla Mae Bradshaw--Education

Mary V. Standish--Education

Deni Golden--Engineering

Kelsey Edquist--Entertainment

Annette Nunn--Entertainment

Tiffany S. Josey--Entertainment

Milah Sutton--Financial Services

Mary Sue Kenny--Financial Services

Judy Kowal-Zavitz--Financial Services

Barbara L. LÃ©ger--Fine Art

Dawn Jackson--Fire

Anusuya Subramanian--Food/Beverages

Nancy Bennett--Food/Beverages

Anne Davis--Food/Beverages

Danette A. Calhoun--Food/Beverages

Nupur Arora--Food/Beverages

Rebecca L. Kudryavsky--Food/Beverages

Sara H. Fitz-Gutis--Food/Beverages

Donika Yellow Horse--Gaming/Casinos

Susan M. Lowder--Government

Elizabeth Roman--Government

Jodie Tierney--Government

Denise Gibbs--Government

PattiAnn Pacino--Government

Ella I. Greene--Government

Felicia McCabe--Government

Almira A. Santos--Government

Jessica Woodward--Graphic Design/Web Design

Marge Lyse--Health/Fitness

Smriti Nalwa--Healthcare

Glenda C. Guiler-Dawson--Healthcare

Kiri Cooper--Healthcare

Joy A. Porter--Healthcare

Becky Sulik--Healthcare

M. Terrie Stewart--Healthcare

Lydia Marquez--Healthcare

LaKira S. Sostand--Healthcare

Hallie Robbins--Healthcare

Lorraine M. Southworth--Healthcare

Latoya L. Simmons--Healthcare

Mandy D. Owens--Healthcare

Deborah S. Castile--Healthcare

Pamela Jones--Healthcare

Tonya L. Milby-Gregory--Healthcare

KeiAudra Wright--Healthcare

Elizabeth J. Power Greene--Healthcare

Marlo Tuaty--Healthcare

Mary Joan Modderman--Healthcare

Alexis D. Jones--Healthcare

Rosaly J. Denis--Healthcare

Gloria A. Ibe--Healthcare

Catherine M. Elliott--Healthcare

Elizabeth J. Palazzi-Xirinachs--Healthcare

Samantha Waldmann--Healthcare

Shalda Etienne--Healthcare

Shontel Greene--Healthcare

Chaneen Mosley--Hospitality

Deana Mitchell--Hospitality

Terri Adams--Hospitality

Beth Alexander--Human Resources/HR

Mary E. Walston--Human Services

Tammy A. Zeledon--Information Technology/IT

Amanda L. Cray--Information Technology/IT

Julieanne R. Rasmussen--Information Technology/IT

Celeste Haseltine--Information Technology/IT

Jessica Treese--Insurance

Gayle L. Czeizler--Insurance

Sharon F. Singrey--Insurance

Tricia T. Patterson--Insurance

Erika Sierra--Interpretation

Kathryn A. Barr--Jewelry

Lorie R. Shane--Law/Legal Services

Christina L. Blackwell--Law/Legal Services

Julie A. Graf--Law/Legal Services

Jane Stephens--Logistics/Procurement

Christine F. Parlett--Manufacturing

Maria Jesionowski--Manufacturing

Juliet Contreras-Foss--Manufacturing

Jensen E. Brahier--Maritime

Claudette M. Bryan--Massage Therapy

Cici Iverson--Media

Stacy L. Knoll--Mental Health Care

Laura Asner Mercogliano--Mental Health Care

Megan Garvey Hanaka--Mental Health Care

Juliana Omile--Mental Health Care

Cortina D. Peters--Mental Health Care

Formka R. Johnson--Mental Health Care

Veronica Conley--Mental Health Care

Andrea Falls--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Diana T. Clark--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Susan Wagner--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Katy L. Reed--Non-Profit/Volunteering

JeuneElle F. Jeffries--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Meta J. Mereday--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kristie Bruce-Lane--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Jahkiiah Beyah--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Beverly M. Rhodes--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Donna S. Cranston--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Cynthia Leist-Copley--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Angela M. Sinkfield--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Cassandra N. Taylor--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Angela A. Speckner--Notary Public

Sherry Bell--Nutrition/Wellness

Jeannie Willems--Nutrition/Wellness

Lutaline Fosah--Nutrition/Wellness

Michelle Marshburn--Nutrition/Wellness

Lisa Schombert--Notary Public

Betty J. Tatum--Consulting

Donna Siben--Designer

Rena J. Moore--Manager

Tammy Trevino--Business Owner

Denise Andresen--Entrepreneur

Viki B. Zarkin--Motivational Speaker

Kristin Hughes--Accountant

Elena Y. Baltovick--Director

Vincenzina Carl--Consultant

Ann M. Rodgers--Director

Janet Lynas Westley--Owner

Jill Ledet--Consultant

Deborah Harrison--Personal Services

Caroline Poole--Pet Care

Evelyn Ann Long--Pharmaceuticals

Jennifer Weiler Jorgenson--Pharmaceuticals

Victoria Campbell--Photography

Kerri A. Davis--Property Management and Investment

Sandra Soos--Publishing

Ida M. Tody--Publishing

Ann E. Wacholder--Real Estate

Ann Elliott--Real Estate

Irene Cuevas--Real Estate

Vikki Keyser--Real Estate

Monica L. Hatcher--Real Estate

Eva Morrow--Real Estate

Brenda K. Aparicio--Real Estate

Deb Sanborn--Real Estate

Leora C. Hartman--Real Estate

Vivian Holland--Real Estate

Jeannie Wilson--Real Estate

Gabrielle L. Anthony--Real Estate Agency

Terrie Hale--Real Estate Agency

Darlene Bryant--Religion

Kristy L. Malzi--Religion

Brenda Holmes--Religion

Fernanda Cunha--Research & Development

Alice D. Lee--Retail Industry

Mary Bender--Retail Industry

Christine R. Klimeczko--Sales

Rachel N. Schon--Sales

Jennifer Liles--Telecommunications

Kathleen A. Popham--Telecommunications

Karen V. Matz--Title Insurance

Leeann Chaussee--Transportation

Janet K. Eagan--Transportation

Sharon D. Purifoye--Transportation

Ann O'Neill--Transportation

Erica S. Richardson--Travel

Detria Carson--Travel

Liza A. Porterfield--Travel

Linda Schreiber--Travel

Martha S. Tavera--Travel

Mimi J. McCormick--Veterinary

Glenda G. Pettaway--Wholesale



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Manhasset, NY, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to announce their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields and industries listed.About The New Women of Empowerment MembersP.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome the newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:Kelly Ventura--AccountingNadia P. Mundle--AccountingDanelle Keady--AccountingJoya Scarlata--Advertising/MarketingLeatra L. Scott--Advertising/MarketingRita Simon--Advertising/MarketingDoris L. Wood--Advertising/MarketingCindy S. Hales--Aerospace/AviationBarbara H. Poole--AgricultureJulie A. Webster--Alternative MedicineFingers Jolly--Alternative MedicineGabrielle Hawthorne--Apparel/FashionDeborah C. Ransmeier--Apparel/FashionKenyah S. Harbin--Apparel/FashionAmy Koch--Architecture/Planning/DesignKimberly D. Hebert--ArtRegina Hill--AutomotiveAngela D. Henderson--AutomotiveTammy Ingalls--BankingAmanda K. Jones--BankingGlenda L. Torres--BankingBeatriz Morales--BankingDarlissa S. Robinson--Banking/MortgageJennifer Huneycutt--Banking/MortgagePaula Mollov--Banking/MortgageJudith A. Barnes--Beauty/CosmeticsVincenza S. Iuele Ingui--Beauty/CosmeticsTracey French--Beauty/CosmeticsPamela DeVuyst--Beauty/CosmeticsDebi A. Theis--Beauty/CosmeticsVarnessa Hargrove--Beauty/CosmeticsAmanda Huss--Beauty/CosmeticsCaryetta W. Brown--Beauty/CosmeticsYejide F. Akinlana--Beauty/CosmeticsMarsha P. Frank--Beauty/CosmeticsMarlene D. Waganheim--Beauty/CosmeticsIzabela Kaczerzewska--Beauty/CosmeticsJeanette Kemble--Beauty/CosmeticsTammy R. Bjelland--Beauty/CosmeticsCrystal N. Black--Beauty/CosmeticsStephanie Alina Chapoose--Beauty/CosmeticsKimberly M. Bonner--Beauty/CosmeticsRyisha J. Bullock--Beauty/CosmeticsDeanna DeGuiseppe--BusinessHilary Segal--BusinessLawanda Cooper Alston--BusinessDiana Tedder--Cleaning ServiceValerie Dahan--Closet OrganizationGinny A. Baro--CoachingLizzy Tauringana--CoachingHolly J. Lenger--CoachingMichelle R. Taylor--CommunicationsBetsy J. Felske--Construction/BuildingGreta J. Keranen--Construction/BuildingAngela D. Dove--Construction/BuildingJeannette C. Ballesteros--Construction/BuildingMarne Power--ConsultingMichele Zimmerman--ConsultingTina M. Martinson--ConsultingAvies Brown--Consumer Products / ServicesMari Milnar--Dance InstructionTracey Stewart--E-CommerceLori Haines--E-CommerceSusan Smith--E-CommerceLorraine Willett--EducationDeToiya Machelle McAliley--EducationFrederica L. Jones--EducationBennyce E. Hamilton--EducationHeather Touchberry--EducationMichelle Lee Orzel--EducationMarina C. Silvestri--EducationLarina Cornileus--EducationAngela S. Williams--EducationDiane R. Gillen--EducationCheryl L. Foshee--EducationWhitney J. Joh--EducationKerri R. Phillips--EducationMarlene R. Scoggins--EducationLinda Williams--EducationBarbara L. Muncie--EducationClaudia Kuzniak--EducationPriscilla Mae Bradshaw--EducationMary V. Standish--EducationDeni Golden--EngineeringKelsey Edquist--EntertainmentAnnette Nunn--EntertainmentTiffany S. Josey--EntertainmentMilah Sutton--Financial ServicesMary Sue Kenny--Financial ServicesJudy Kowal-Zavitz--Financial ServicesBarbara L. LÃ©ger--Fine ArtDawn Jackson--FireAnusuya Subramanian--Food/BeveragesNancy Bennett--Food/BeveragesAnne Davis--Food/BeveragesDanette A. Calhoun--Food/BeveragesNupur Arora--Food/BeveragesRebecca L. Kudryavsky--Food/BeveragesSara H. Fitz-Gutis--Food/BeveragesDonika Yellow Horse--Gaming/CasinosSusan M. Lowder--GovernmentElizabeth Roman--GovernmentJodie Tierney--GovernmentDenise Gibbs--GovernmentPattiAnn Pacino--GovernmentElla I. Greene--GovernmentFelicia McCabe--GovernmentAlmira A. Santos--GovernmentJessica Woodward--Graphic Design/Web DesignMarge Lyse--Health/FitnessSmriti Nalwa--HealthcareGlenda C. Guiler-Dawson--HealthcareKiri Cooper--HealthcareJoy A. Porter--HealthcareBecky Sulik--HealthcareM. Terrie Stewart--HealthcareLydia Marquez--HealthcareLaKira S. Sostand--HealthcareHallie Robbins--HealthcareLorraine M. Southworth--HealthcareLatoya L. Simmons--HealthcareMandy D. Owens--HealthcareDeborah S. Castile--HealthcarePamela Jones--HealthcareTonya L. Milby-Gregory--HealthcareKeiAudra Wright--HealthcareElizabeth J. Power Greene--HealthcareMarlo Tuaty--HealthcareMary Joan Modderman--HealthcareAlexis D. Jones--HealthcareRosaly J. Denis--HealthcareGloria A. Ibe--HealthcareCatherine M. Elliott--HealthcareElizabeth J. Palazzi-Xirinachs--HealthcareSamantha Waldmann--HealthcareShalda Etienne--HealthcareShontel Greene--HealthcareChaneen Mosley--HospitalityDeana Mitchell--HospitalityTerri Adams--HospitalityBeth Alexander--Human Resources/HRMary E. Walston--Human ServicesTammy A. Zeledon--Information Technology/ITAmanda L. Cray--Information Technology/ITJulieanne R. Rasmussen--Information Technology/ITCeleste Haseltine--Information Technology/ITJessica Treese--InsuranceGayle L. Czeizler--InsuranceSharon F. Singrey--InsuranceTricia T. Patterson--InsuranceErika Sierra--InterpretationKathryn A. Barr--JewelryLorie R. Shane--Law/Legal ServicesChristina L. Blackwell--Law/Legal ServicesJulie A. Graf--Law/Legal ServicesJane Stephens--Logistics/ProcurementChristine F. Parlett--ManufacturingMaria Jesionowski--ManufacturingJuliet Contreras-Foss--ManufacturingJensen E. Brahier--MaritimeClaudette M. Bryan--Massage TherapyCici Iverson--MediaStacy L. Knoll--Mental Health CareLaura Asner Mercogliano--Mental Health CareMegan Garvey Hanaka--Mental Health CareJuliana Omile--Mental Health CareCortina D. Peters--Mental Health CareFormka R. Johnson--Mental Health CareVeronica Conley--Mental Health CareAndrea Falls--Non-Profit/VolunteeringDiana T. Clark--Non-Profit/VolunteeringSusan Wagner--Non-Profit/VolunteeringKaty L. Reed--Non-Profit/VolunteeringJeuneElle F. Jeffries--Non-Profit/VolunteeringMeta J. Mereday--Non-Profit/VolunteeringKristie Bruce-Lane--Non-Profit/VolunteeringJahkiiah Beyah--Non-Profit/VolunteeringBeverly M. Rhodes--Non-Profit/VolunteeringDonna S. Cranston--Non-Profit/VolunteeringCynthia Leist-Copley--Non-Profit/VolunteeringAngela M. Sinkfield--Non-Profit/VolunteeringCassandra N. Taylor--Non-Profit/VolunteeringAngela A. Speckner--Notary PublicSherry Bell--Nutrition/WellnessJeannie Willems--Nutrition/WellnessLutaline Fosah--Nutrition/WellnessMichelle Marshburn--Nutrition/WellnessLisa Schombert--Notary PublicBetty J. Tatum--ConsultingDonna Siben--DesignerRena J. Moore--ManagerTammy Trevino--Business OwnerDenise Andresen--EntrepreneurViki B. Zarkin--Motivational SpeakerKristin Hughes--AccountantElena Y. Baltovick--DirectorVincenzina Carl--ConsultantAnn M. Rodgers--DirectorJanet Lynas Westley--OwnerJill Ledet--ConsultantDeborah Harrison--Personal ServicesCaroline Poole--Pet CareEvelyn Ann Long--PharmaceuticalsJennifer Weiler Jorgenson--PharmaceuticalsVictoria Campbell--PhotographyKerri A. Davis--Property Management and InvestmentSandra Soos--PublishingIda M. Tody--PublishingAnn E. Wacholder--Real EstateAnn Elliott--Real EstateIrene Cuevas--Real EstateVikki Keyser--Real EstateMonica L. Hatcher--Real EstateEva Morrow--Real EstateBrenda K. Aparicio--Real EstateDeb Sanborn--Real EstateLeora C. Hartman--Real EstateVivian Holland--Real EstateJeannie Wilson--Real EstateGabrielle L. Anthony--Real Estate AgencyTerrie Hale--Real Estate AgencyDarlene Bryant--ReligionKristy L. Malzi--ReligionBrenda Holmes--ReligionFernanda Cunha--Research & DevelopmentAlice D. Lee--Retail IndustryMary Bender--Retail IndustryChristine R. Klimeczko--SalesRachel N. Schon--SalesJennifer Liles--TelecommunicationsKathleen A. Popham--TelecommunicationsKaren V. Matz--Title InsuranceLeeann Chaussee--TransportationJanet K. Eagan--TransportationSharon D. Purifoye--TransportationAnn O'Neill--TransportationErica S. Richardson--TravelDetria Carson--TravelLiza A. Porterfield--TravelLinda Schreiber--TravelMartha S. Tavera--TravelMimi J. McCormick--VeterinaryGlenda G. Pettaway--WholesaleAbout P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized