Arrowroot Advisors Advises nuTravel on Its Sale to the Airlines Reporting Corporation

Located in Westchester, New York, nuTravel is an industry leading technology solutions provider that partners with major airlines to deliver seamless corporate travel solutions. nuTravel specializes in creating customized direct booking channels for customers to easily access flight details and book flights via intuitive user-interfaces.



For more than half a century, ARC has been a trusted provider of airline settlement solutions. In 2018, ARC settled $94.8 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 295 million passenger trips. An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC provides channel-agnostic tools and insights to help the global travel community connect, grow and thrive.



“We are excited to partner with ARC,” said Carmine Carpanzano, co-founder, chairman and CEO of nuTravel. “ARC’s reputation and relationships with airlines, both domestic owners and international partners, will expand nuTravel’s resources and capabilities tremendously. Arrowroot Advisors, our exclusive investment banking advisor, was instrumental in achieving an outcome that maximized shareholder value. Arrowroot Advisors guided us through an extensive diligence process and helped us close this transaction with an optimal partner.”



“nuTravels’s Universal Connect API offering combined with customized airline solutions put them at the forefront of the corporate travel booking industry,” added Robert Santos, Managing Director at Arrowroot Advisors. “Travel technology represents a growing segment of Arrowroot Advisor’s marketing technology practice, and we were pleased to serve as nuTravel’s exclusive financial advisor in this important transaction.”



About Arrowroot Advisors

Rob Santos

310-566-5865



https://www.arrowrootadvisors.com/



