The Dancing Rabbit Gallery Celebrates 40 Years: Native American Arts Gallery Thrives on a Foundation of Trust

The Dancing Rabbit Gallery celebrates 40 years with a year-long celebration.





Founded in May 1980, by Jo and Pat McClain, The Dancing Rabbit Gallery specializes in authentic Native American art of the American Southwest. In the late 1990’s, its founders passed. Their oldest daughter, Katie McClain Richarme, compelled by the deep love for Native cultures instilled in her from a very young age, decided to continue the legacy of her parents, and grew the business into the thriving online gallery that it is today.



“It was becoming clear during this transition time that the market was changing and ongoing success would be predicated by a digital presence - deciding on an online-only format was a decision that not only kept us ahead of the game, but allowed us to expand our reach and nurture relationships with art lovers and collectors from around the world,” Richarme states. “However, being an online-only gallery makes trust absolutely paramount, and we work tirelessly to ensure the authenticity of our items, just as my parents did.”



Richarme has been the subject of several magazine feature articles, and is often requested to provide expert opinions as to the state of the Native American art market and related subjects.



“One of the most enjoyable parts of managing the Gallery,” Richarme says, “is spending time with different artists and building deep relationships with them and their families. I love visiting them in their homes and learning more about their culture, and also the stories they tell through each piece of art.”



The Gallery focuses on education and awareness of the rich cultural traditions of Native American peoples, ranging from Texas and Oklahoma, to Arizona and Utah. This area encompasses the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Nation, the 19 pueblos of New Mexico, and a number of tribal lands in the six-state Southwestern area.



The Gallery only carries authentic Native American art, and works diligently with other organizations to remove forgeries and fakes from the market. The Gallery concentrates on traditionally made pottery and jewelry, with additional emphasis in the areas of fine art and sculpture. Southwestern basketry, Navajo rugs, and Zuni carvings and fetishes are also included.



The Dancing Rabbit Gallery is proud to maintain corporate membership in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Southwest Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), Authentic Traders and Dealers Association (ATADA), the School for Advanced Research (SAR), and a number of museums focusing on Native American culture.



As part of its outreach program, The Dancing Rabbit Gallery supports the Adopt a Native Elder program, sponsors and volunteers at art shows, and similar activities. This includes judging in the categories of pottery, fine art, sculpture, and fashion.



