Secret Body Las Vegas Launches CoolTone Claiming to Deliver the Results of 30,000 Sit-Ups Without the Gym in 30 Minutes

"Secret Body Las Vegas is excited to be among the exclusive group of body-contouring specialists chosen by the manufacturer to introduce the CoolTone treatment to the market. Launching the CoolTone Las Vegas experience on the Pretty Skinny Show this Saturday," says Kate Robertson.





Using magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS), CoolTone technology penetrates into the muscle layers and induces involuntary muscle contractions. The body responds to these contractions by strengthening its muscle fibers, resulting in improved muscle conditioning. Whether targeting abdomen, buttocks or thighs, CoolTone strengthens, tones and firms the muscles in the treated area, resulting in a more defined and toned appearance. CoolTone has 50 percent more magnetic intensity than the leading competitor (1.35 T versus 0.9 T) at the point of contact. *The clinical significance of this data has not been established.



Jenn, with the Pretty Skinny Show, had the CoolTone Treatment performed on her abdomen and buttocks this Saturday in one hour.



"I was blown away with how easy and painless the CoolTone treatment was. Even if I did a hard work out I could never obtain the dramatic results I saw with CoolTone by just working out. In one hour, I treated two areas 30 minutes each, the CoolTone delivered 30,000 lunges on my buttocks and 30,000 crunches on my abdomen with out the gym," says Jenn with the Pretty Skinny Show.



The CoolTone device claims to boost muscle definition. Focusing on muscles, CoolTone distinguishes itself as a new contender in the body contouring arena offering fifty percent stronger magnetic muscle stimulation than the leading competitor.



Developed by the makers of CoolSculpting, CoolTone builds, strengthens and defines muscle tissue without surgery, downtime, or the gym. The CoolTone treatment focuses on building, strengthening, and toning tissue in three major muscle groups of the body: the abdomen, the buttocks, and the upper legs.



“CoolSculpting is a great way to slim down, but in order to get that fit, sculpted physique, we can now offer CoolTone Las Vegas to strengthen, tone, & firm the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs,” says, Kate Robertson a Patient Care Coordinator at Secret Body Las Vegas.



is FDA approved for the abdominal area, buttocks and thighs. The treatment incorporates Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS.) During treatment, the CoolTone machine stimulates muscle contractions that result is volumetric growth.



According to Kate Robertson, “A single 30-minute treatment stimulates 30,000 supramaximal contractions delivering the result of more than 30,000 lunges, crunches or sit-ups.” This treatment leads to a stronger core and a more chiseled abdomen, a firmer, toner buttocks (offering a non-surgical alternative) and thighs that are sculpted and more firm.



Secret Body is among the exclusive group of body-contouring specialists chosen by the manufacturer to introduce the CoolTone treatment to the market. To schedule a complimentary CoolTone consultation with Secret Body Las Vegas visit their website at



About CoolTone

The CoolTone device is FDA-cleared for improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development for firmer abdomen CoolTone is also FDA-cleared for strengthening, toning, and firming of buttocks and thighs.



About CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million CoolSculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results.



About Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic

Established in 2013, Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client. Now offering the Newest muscle building technology called CoolTone Las Vegas.



Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic

Luxury Nonsurgical Medical Spa Close to the Las Vegas Strip

2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130

Henderson, Nevada 89044

