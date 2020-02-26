Richard Peterson Joins Impec Group Operations & Maintenance Team as Senior Director of Customer Solutions

Impec Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. Impec's goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry.





Impec Group, with offices in Seattle, San Antonio, Missouri, Santa Clara and San Ramon, offers a full range of FM and CRE services including CAFM, Facility Staffing, Project/Construction/Move Management, Workplace Design Analytics and Ideation by PLASTARC, Workplace Technology IWMS Solutions, Workplace Strategy, Operations and Site Services. Bundling and integrating these services creates significant value to end-users in terms of better performance and cost-savings. Santa Clara, CA, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Richard Peterson will be joining Impec Group as Senior Director for Customer Solutions. Richard has 15 years of experience in the built environment performing roles that range from property management, business development, workplace engagement, specialty maintenance management, event coordination and commercial real estate services. Richard carries the FMP credential and has held a California Real Estate license. He takes client satisfaction to heart in a visceral way. He is a proud member of IFMA, immediate past Chair of the community outreach committee and proudly served on the Board steering committee. He has been recognized by his IFMA peers for his community outreach efforts and awarded the IFMA Silicon Valley chapter honors award. He will join the expanding programs of the Operations and Maintenance Division of Impec Group. He will also perform business development and contract management functions in support of the other business lines of the firm. On a personal note, Richard spends the majority of his free time with his wife keeping up with their three young daughters, two dogs and an ever-increasing roster of activities.Impec Group, with offices in Seattle, San Antonio, Missouri, Santa Clara and San Ramon, offers a full range of FM and CRE services including CAFM, Facility Staffing, Project/Construction/Move Management, Workplace Design Analytics and Ideation by PLASTARC, Workplace Technology IWMS Solutions, Workplace Strategy, Operations and Site Services. Bundling and integrating these services creates significant value to end-users in terms of better performance and cost-savings.