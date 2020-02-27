Recombinetics Announces Collaboration with University of Texas Southwestern to Advance Regenerative Medicine Through Therapeutic Cell, Tissue, and Organ Production

Press Releases Recombinetics, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Founded in 2008, Recombinetics (RCI) is producing gene-edited animals for biomedical and food production purposes and is generating commercial and collaborative revenues. RCI’s technology platform supports three business lines: Acceligen (precision breeding to enhance health, well-being and productivity in food animals and aquaculture); Surrogen (gene-edited swine models of human diseases for biomedical research and pre-clinical trials by pharmaceutical and medical device companies); and Regenevida (development of human regenerative products including cells, tissues and organ products in swine models for exotransplantation to humans). Learn more at Recombinetics.com. St. Paul, MN, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recombinetics (RCI) today announced a collaborative research project with University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) to identify key factors that improve the efficiency of generating interspecies chimera between pigs and humans. This near-term goal will benefit the long-term objective of advancing regenerative medicine through the reliable production of therapeutic human cells, tissues and organs using blastocyst complementation. This would create a more reliable supply of live-saving transplantable organs on demand that is not reliant on human donors.This collaboration will leverage the expertise of RCI in producing inter-species chimeras, specifically using the blastocyst complementation method, where the host species is mutated to ablate a crucial organ or lineage, and the human donor cells are populating the missing niche. Our plan is to understand the relationship between human and pig cells through development and utilize gene editing to improve the survival, engraftment and differentiation of the donor human cells in the specific niche. These technologies could very well hold the crucial step that move us towards producing human components in bio-incubators.Project efforts will be led by Ohad Gafni, Ph.D., RCIs’ Director of Stem Cell Technologies and Jun Wu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center.“Scientists have struggled to produce inter species chimera due to poor survival and engraftment of the injected donor cells in the host environment. In this collaboration, we will combine in vitro and in vivo studies to enhance the efficiency of producing pig: human chimeras as a foundation for producing therapeutic human cells, tissues, and organs,” says Dr. Gafni.About RecombineticsFounded in 2008, Recombinetics (RCI) is producing gene-edited animals for biomedical and food production purposes and is generating commercial and collaborative revenues. RCI’s technology platform supports three business lines: Acceligen (precision breeding to enhance health, well-being and productivity in food animals and aquaculture); Surrogen (gene-edited swine models of human diseases for biomedical research and pre-clinical trials by pharmaceutical and medical device companies); and Regenevida (development of human regenerative products including cells, tissues and organ products in swine models for exotransplantation to humans). Learn more at Recombinetics.com. Contact Information Recombinetics, Inc.

