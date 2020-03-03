PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FreeEliza Father's Rights Organization

FreeEliza: A Father's Rights Organization - Kansas Supreme Court Grants Petition for Review of Father's Case


In a case of contested adoption, a Kansas man's legal battle for the right to parent his daughter will go before the Kansas Supreme Court.

Topeka, KS, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In 2018, Wichita resident Paul Allen Fiscus' right to parent his daughter, Baby Girl G, was terminated by the District Court, with the Court of Appeals later affirming that lower court's ruling.

But in a year of debate over Fathers' Rights and "50/50 for 2020," the Kansas Supreme Court has granted a review of his case. (No. 121,051, In the Supreme Court of the State of Kansas, In the Matter of the Adoption of Baby Girl G, Petition for Review as a Matter of Right)

At issue is the constitutionality of the Kansas adoption statute, K.S.A. 59-2136(h), which Mr. Fiscus asserts violates his constitutional rights.

In recent cases, the KS Supreme Court has ruled strongly in favor of fathers rights:

"We do not find in the statutory scheme a legislative call to make the assertion of parental rights a Herculean task. The preservation of a father's relationship with his child is the starting point of a termination proceeding, not the finish line that a father must labor to reach." (KS Supreme Court in Re: Baby Girl P., 291 Kan. At 435-436.)

The case is expected to be before the Court in May 2020.
Contact Information
FreeEliza Father's Rights Organization
Sharon Brandon, Media & Event Coordinator
316-535-0111
Contact
www.freeeliza.com
Attached Files
No. 121,051, In The Supreme Court of the State of Kansas, In the Matter of the Adoption of Baby Girl G, Petition for Review as a Matter of Right
Petition to the Kansas Supreme Court for Review as a matter of right, in the case of Baby Girl G, Docket No. 121,051
Filename: Baby-Girl-G-Petition-for-Revi.pdf

