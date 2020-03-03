FreeEliza: A Father's Rights Organization - Kansas Supreme Court Grants Petition for Review of Father's Case

In a case of contested adoption, a Kansas man's legal battle for the right to parent his daughter will go before the Kansas Supreme Court.





But in a year of debate over Fathers' Rights and "50/50 for 2020," the Kansas Supreme Court has granted a review of his case. (No. 121,051, In the Supreme Court of the State of Kansas, In the Matter of the Adoption of Baby Girl G, Petition for Review as a Matter of Right)



At issue is the constitutionality of the Kansas adoption statute, K.S.A. 59-2136(h), which Mr. Fiscus asserts violates his constitutional rights.



In recent cases, the KS Supreme Court has ruled strongly in favor of fathers rights:



"We do not find in the statutory scheme a legislative call to make the assertion of parental rights a Herculean task. The preservation of a father's relationship with his child is the starting point of a termination proceeding, not the finish line that a father must labor to reach." (KS Supreme Court in Re: Baby Girl P., 291 Kan. At 435-436.)



