VoDaVi Technologies Recognized for 2020 Visionary Leadership Award

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) announced today that it has been selected to receive the prestigious Visionary Leadership Award from Bridgewell at their 2020 Imagine the Possibilities Gala. This achievement honors both Chris Friel and Amy Friel for their leadership and positive impact on the non-profit organization through VoDaVi’s excellent IT services.





“Being an active member in the communities we serve and giving to those in need is something that has been a part of VoDaVi since we began our business,” said President and CEO, Amy Friel. “I am a member of the Rotary Club of Plymouth, a local organization focused on 'Service above Self.' Each year we select and make charitable donations to different nonprofit organizations that we believe are vital to the community.”



The recognition from the Visionary Leadership Award distinguishes exceptional persons for excellence to a community, social cause or to Bridgewell. It is intended to honor those who are truly inspirational to others. VoDaVi’s’ partnership with Bridgewell has been significant to their efforts in providing the highest level of care to the people in their services.



“VoDaVi started with a simple idea of providing best in class services to organizations that valued IT and its impact,” said Co-founder and COO, Chris Friel. “It then grew to wanting to create jobs for others who shared our passion and know that they could come to a place where it is all about making an impact.”



VoDaVi will receive the award during the 2020 Imagine the Possibilities Gala, March 27, 2020 at Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston. More information on the award and event can be accessed here. https://www.bridgewell.org/donate



About VoDaVi Technologies, LLC

VoDaVi offers a variety of Business Technology Solutions to enterprises, small and midsized businesses, school systems and non-profit organizations throughout New England and beyond. VoDaVi specializes in all facets of technology to ensure that our clients have the guidance, coverage and support they need to meet their business technology challenges. Customers know that VoDaVis’ Managed Services bring all of their IT support services and infrastructure management assets together in one place with one view.



Their “Always There” approach reinforces a pledge made by the founders to provide 24x7x365 monitoring at no extra cost which ensures their clients are back-stopped by the best support team which allows clients to focus on what’s truly important - their business.



For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com.



Contact Info

Contact Person: President and CEO, Amy Friel



About Bridgewell

