Hempton Farms to Host Free Hemp Town Hall in Leasburg, North Carolina

More information at HemptonFarms.com Leasburg, NC, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With many out there looking forward to the opportunity to be involved in hemp, Hempton Farms is hosting a Free Town Hall in Leasburg, North Carolina.The single evening will consist of speakers from both Hempton Farms as well as industry experts discussing topics such as seed genetics, planting options, crop insurance, cultivation and hemp farm management.The event will take place on Wednesday March 12 at 7:00 pm at the Leasburg Ruritan Club in Leasburg. People who may be curious about growing hemp are encouraged to register via email at CBender@HemptonFarms.com.“We are here to be a resource of experience for American farmers looking to grow hemp,” said Adam Traetow, Vice President of Agricultural Operations and Supply Chain. “We're farmers. We know what the hemp plant can do. This is why we are hosting these free events throughout the country to be able to answer questions for those interested in hemp as a crop and what it can do.”As hemp farmers and agribusiness professionals, all of those involved in Hempton Farms have been managing, consulting and growing legal hemp throughout the United States. Utilizing their experience in consistent seed genetics as well as their compliant execution in hemp-based manufacturing, Hempton Farms has been passionate in revitalizing farming communities.“We are here to help those who have an interest in being a part of hemp but want more information from someone they can trust to deliver,” explained Cory Henke, Vice President of Business Development. “This is not a standard plant to grow – both in regulation and possibility – so we want farmers to feel comfortable. We're here to help and we’re glad to do it.”More information at HemptonFarms.com Contact Information Hempton Farms

