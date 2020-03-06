PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TimeLinx Software

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from TimeLinx Software: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

TimeLinx Prepares to Accelerate Platform Enhancements and Product Roadmap with the Announcement of John Perona Joining the Company


TimeLinx, a leading project and service management (PSM) application for the mid-market, today announced the appointment of John Perona as the company’s Vice President of Products and Services.

TimeLinx Prepares to Accelerate Platform Enhancements and Product Roadmap with the Announcement of John Perona Joining the Company
North Andover, MA, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, a leading project and service management (PSM) application for the mid-market, today announced the appointment of John Perona as the company’s Vice President of Products and Services.

Perona’s arrival coincides with the recent announcement of an aggressive 2020 technology roadmap that includes an agnostic PSM platform, a disconnected mobile client, an integration hub and ultimately a multi-tenant SaaS architecture. The end goal is full featured PSM solution that seamlessly integrates with most mid-market ERP/CRM platforms.

“This is an exciting time to be at TimeLinx,” said Perona. “I have worked with Jeff Gregorec during my time at Sage and his energy and drive combined with the tremendous opportunity for the TimeLinx platform are two of the primary reasons for me joining the company. I am eager to get started and up for the challenge.”

Perona’s industry experience includes being responsible for new product launches in senior roles for global software publishers such as Sage, Infor and American Cybernetics. He has extensive experience working with business partners in the CRM and ERP channels as well as clients across the globe. John studied computer sciences at Arizona State University

“We have worked very hard the last year turning TimeLinx around and seen record growth but with John joining the team, his background and experience are going to accelerate development unlike anything in our company’s history,” Gregorec said. “I look forward to working with him again and know he is going to do great things for our company, our clients and our partners. The future is very bright.”

About TimeLinx - www.TimeLinxSoftware.com
TimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai and Mumbai.
Contact Information
TimeLinx Software
Kristen Scribner
+1-978-662-1171
Contact
https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager
Attached Files
TimeLinx Prepares to Accelerate Platform Enhancements and Product Roadmap with the Announcement of John Perona Joining the Company
PDF version of press release
Filename: JohnPeronaTimeLinxPressReleas.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TimeLinx Software
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help