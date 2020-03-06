TimeLinx Prepares to Accelerate Platform Enhancements and Product Roadmap with the Announcement of John Perona Joining the Company

TimeLinx, a leading project and service management (PSM) application for the mid-market, today announced the appointment of John Perona as the company’s Vice President of Products and Services.





Perona’s arrival coincides with the recent announcement of an aggressive 2020 technology roadmap that includes an agnostic PSM platform, a disconnected mobile client, an integration hub and ultimately a multi-tenant SaaS architecture. The end goal is full featured PSM solution that seamlessly integrates with most mid-market ERP/CRM platforms.



“This is an exciting time to be at TimeLinx,” said Perona. “I have worked with Jeff Gregorec during my time at Sage and his energy and drive combined with the tremendous opportunity for the TimeLinx platform are two of the primary reasons for me joining the company. I am eager to get started and up for the challenge.”



Perona’s industry experience includes being responsible for new product launches in senior roles for global software publishers such as Sage, Infor and American Cybernetics. He has extensive experience working with business partners in the CRM and ERP channels as well as clients across the globe. John studied computer sciences at Arizona State University



“We have worked very hard the last year turning TimeLinx around and seen record growth but with John joining the team, his background and experience are going to accelerate development unlike anything in our company’s history,” Gregorec said. “I look forward to working with him again and know he is going to do great things for our company, our clients and our partners. The future is very bright.”



About TimeLinx - www.TimeLinxSoftware.com

TimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai and Mumbai. North Andover, MA, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TimeLinx, a leading project and service management (PSM) application for the mid-market, today announced the appointment of John Perona as the company’s Vice President of Products and Services.Perona’s arrival coincides with the recent announcement of an aggressive 2020 technology roadmap that includes an agnostic PSM platform, a disconnected mobile client, an integration hub and ultimately a multi-tenant SaaS architecture. The end goal is full featured PSM solution that seamlessly integrates with most mid-market ERP/CRM platforms.“This is an exciting time to be at TimeLinx,” said Perona. “I have worked with Jeff Gregorec during my time at Sage and his energy and drive combined with the tremendous opportunity for the TimeLinx platform are two of the primary reasons for me joining the company. I am eager to get started and up for the challenge.”Perona’s industry experience includes being responsible for new product launches in senior roles for global software publishers such as Sage, Infor and American Cybernetics. He has extensive experience working with business partners in the CRM and ERP channels as well as clients across the globe. John studied computer sciences at Arizona State University“We have worked very hard the last year turning TimeLinx around and seen record growth but with John joining the team, his background and experience are going to accelerate development unlike anything in our company’s history,” Gregorec said. “I look forward to working with him again and know he is going to do great things for our company, our clients and our partners. The future is very bright.”About TimeLinx - www.TimeLinxSoftware.comTimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai and Mumbai.