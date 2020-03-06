TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland Talks from Community Youth Now Available for Viewing on TEDx YouTube Channel

Press Releases TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland Press Release Share Blog

The event took place on February 1, 2020 at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. Merrill Keating, a sophomore at Bainbridge High School, was the Lead Organizer and Licensee of the Youth in Action showcase.





The day began at 12:00 PM at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (BIMA), where the emcee Merrill Keating, a sophomore at Bainbridge High School and the Lead Organizer and Licensee of the event, kicked off the afternoon.



Speakers at TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland included youth from Bainbridge High School (BHS), West Sound Academy (WSA), and Klahowya Secondary School (KSS):



- Spencer Bispham, BHS Senior, on "The Art of Being Uncomfortable"

- Zeya Korytko, BHS Senior, on "Why a Global Perspective Matters"

- Juliette Dashe, BHS Sophomore, on "Search and Rescue: Helping Yourself by Helping Others"

- Natan Atherton-Schacht, WSA 8th grader, on "The Power of Music"

- Emilie Scott, KSS Senior, on "Taking Action on Poverty"

- Cora Cole, BHS Junior, on "Changing the Way We Think About Disagreement"



The day was broken up into two sections of three speakers. In between, all had the opportunity to participate in an Action Space conceived of and created by Executive Team members Jane Johnston (Operations Lead), Chris Mentzer (Sponsors/Partners), and Alanna Imbach (Team Member). This was located in the classroom area of BIMA, and was rich with opportunities to talk about the ideas being shared from stage, digest them together, and expand upon them with thoughts, experiences and perspectives during the program breaks. The videos of the speakers can be found at http://tedxyouthbainbridgeisland.com/speakers/speaker-talks/, as well as on TEDx’s YouTube channel.



"I am proud of both my team and the speakers, and our ability to showcase the incredible work our community youth are doing to address important local and global issues. I hope this event is just the beginning as we encourage more change makers to lead and create a better future," said Keating.



"While we had some adults on the Executive Team, adopting a more facilitative or advisory role and allowing the youth to rise with their ideas and leadership towards shaping the event was brilliant to observe. It isn’t always as easy for adults to walk the talk and take direction from minors. The TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland roots have been planted, and I look forward to seeing future projects and events which continue the vision," said Doña Keating, Co-Organizer.



The speakers also considered the opportunity incredibly rewarding.



For press inquiries, please contact info@tedxyouthbainbridgeisland.com. For more information on TEDx and TED, please go to TED.com.



Contact: Merrill Keating



Source: TEDxYouth@BainbridgeIsland



Merrill Keating

360-792-9100



tedxyouthbainbridgeisland.com



