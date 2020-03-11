PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Kennedy Berg LLP Wins the Appointment of a Receiver Over the Business and Property of The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick & Perry A. Resnick


Kennedy Berg LLP secured the appointment of a receiver to take possession of the businesses and property of three Maryland-based law firms, The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick, LLC, The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick, PLLC and The Law Offices of Perry A. Resnick, LLC on behalf of specialty funder KrunchCash, LLC.

New York, NY, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On March 2, 2020, Kennedy Berg LLP, on behalf of specialty funder KrunchCash, LLC, secured the appointment of a receiver to take possession of the businesses and property of three Maryland-based law firms, The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick, LLC, The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick, PLLC and The Law Offices of Perry A. Resnick, LLC.

The Honorable Dennis Robinson, Jr. for the Circuit Court for Baltimore County found that: “appointing a Receiver is warranted to protect a party that has demonstrated an apparent right to property that is the subject of the action...being subjected to or is in danger of waste, loss, dissipation or impairment, or has been or is about to be the subject of a fraudulent conveyance.” By the action styled as KrunchCash, LLC v. The Law Offices of Jonathan S. Resnick, LLC et al., Case No. C-03-cv-19-004427, KrunchCash, LLC, a secured creditor over the Resnick Law Firms, seeks to collect damages exceeding $17 million.

Requests for further information should be directed to Gabriel Berg of Kennedy Berg, LLP at (212) 899-3400 and more information about Kennedy Berg LLP may be found at kennedyberg.com.
Contact Information
Kennedy Berg LLP
Gabriel Berg
212-899-3400
Contact
www.kennedyberg.com

