XMG, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Launches Weed World Television

XMG (Xavier Media Group), a Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary, is pleased to announce the launch of Weed World Television (WWTV). WWTV’s mission is to be a vital resource for relaying information in the world of progressive cannabis consumption.





Intense competition in this space occurs as this is still an emerging industry. Content creators from all over will be afforded the opportunity to showcase their product. WWTV will have a wide variety of programming ranging from scripted, non-scripted, docuseries, movies of the week, movies, and more. Shows will range from teaching viewers how to cook with cannabis to content that provides a serious look at the medical and legal aspects of cannabis use in the United States and around the world. In addition, it will allow for the viewing of the latest and breaking news in the in the U.S., world, entertainment, politics, education, and health related to the cannabis industry.



Cannabis is legal in over half of the U.S., either recreationally or medically. Now that eleven out of fifty states have legalized recreational marijuana (for people over the age of 21) and 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, the rest of America is not too far behind.



Valiant Eagle Inc.’s CEO, Xavier Mitchell, says, “The marketplace needed a dependable outlet that caters to this new emerging world. It’s not as risky of a venture as it may have been years back. The country is becoming more cannabis friendly by the day. Our mission is to be the premiere channel representing the world of cannabis.”



The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% during the forecast period. Increasing legalization of cannabis for medical as well as adult-use is expected to promote growth.



On the basis of type, the medical segment held the leading revenue share of 71.0% in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product for treating severe medical conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, and Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease among other neurological conditions. Moreover, increasing need for pain management therapies along with the growing disease burden of chronic pain among elders is expected to boost the product demand.



The channel plans to officially launch within the next 60 days and will soon announce its President. It is currently available on Roku and will be available on all other OTT platforms very soon for a small subscription fee. It is currently setting up programming and acquiring content.



About Valiant eagle

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: http://www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Tracie Goodwin

714-512-9524



www.valianteagle.net



