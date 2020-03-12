Tiniest "Green" House in Arlington, VA Built by Arlington Designer Homes, Custom Home Builder of Green, Energy Efficient Homes

Arlington Designer Homes has just completed the newest tiny home in Arlington Virginia. This Green, energy efficient home is a good model for Accessory Dwelling units clocking in at 860 s/f. It will be certified as Green under the Arlington County Green Home Choice Program and has achieved a HERS rating of 62. It will be open 3/15 from 2-4pm.





“This sensibly-organized, energy-efficient home could be a model for accessory dwelling units throughout the county,” said Andrew Moore, President of Arlington Designer Homes.



The tiny house will be certified under the Arlington Green Home Choice Program. With a HERS (home energy rating system) score of 62, it is 38% times more energy-efficient than a standard home. “The home offers the latest in energy saving technology, including energy efficient Jeld-Wen windows and doors, Hardie siding, low VOC paints, and LED lights,” said Moore, a Certified Green Professional.



Proving that good things do come in small packages, this tiny home features two bedrooms, two baths, a full galley kitchen, a front porch, tons of light, and is walking distance from restaurants, shops and metro.



“Home trends in Northern Virginia are changing. More and more of our clients are looking for smaller, well-designed and well-organized spaces – especially in Arlington. This tiny house demonstrates that you can build smaller and smarter, without sacrificing style or comfort,” added Moore.



The new tiny home at 1031 North Cleveland Street will be open to the public from 2pm – 4pm this Sunday, March 15.



About Arlington Designer Homes

A former Custom Builders Council Builder of the Year, Arlington Designer Homes is a small, family-owned general contracting firm that has been in business for over 35 years. Specializing in energy-efficient building, Arlington Designer Homes has built and remodeled more than 100 custom homes in and around Northern Virginia. To learn more about Arlington Designer Homes, visit



Contact: Andrew Moore, 703-475-9313

