Adelson McLean Takes Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Newport Beach, CA 92660 Newport Beach, CA, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- COVID-19 has unsettled legal operations at many law firms in the U.S. and abroad, and Adelson McLean has taken steps to ensure that the current coronavirus pandemic does not disrupt their clients’ businesses.The legal team at Adelson McLean has strong relationships with both the applicant’s and plaintiff’s bars and are in a position to leverage these long-term relationships to effect timely resolutions and settlements regardless of legal system interruption. The firm’s cutting-edge technology allows the entire staff to work remotely, should it become necessary. In addition, the firm subscribes to Court Call, should remote appearances become required.Adelson McLean will use their time wisely during this outbreak to minimize the impact to their clients and continue to resolve cases quickly. Until the coronavirus crisis ends, the legal team will be scheduling settlement conferences and exploring all avenues of alternative dispute resolution.Despite the gravity of this situation, the firm sees this as an opportunity to explore and fast-track alternate avenues to achieve the best outcomes for our clients.About Adelson McLeanIn 2019, after years of commitment to the Workers’ Compensation community, Jeffrey M. Adelson and Michael M. McLean launched their own firm. Adelson McLean’s mission is to leverage its unique litigation management services, called Targeted Lawyering (trademark pending), to Adelson McLean’s Workers’ Compensation, General Liability, Subrogation and Employment Law clients.Adelson’s Targeted Lawyering litigation philosophy is based on the following:· Early identification of the central issues in a case· A litigation plan based on a detailed early evaluation of those issues· Targeting attorney activity with the goal of early resolution or a clear strategy for trialFor more information about Adelson McLean, please visit their website at www.adelsonmclean.com.Media Contact: Jennifer Nimmo, (949) 656-4601Email: support@adelsonmclean.com895 Dove Street, Suite 300Newport Beach, CA 92660 Contact Information Adelson McLean

