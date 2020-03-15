Indo Global Exchanges Pte. Ltd. Shareholder Update

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Indo Global Exchanges Pte. Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Company wide update to shareholders





Indo Global Exchanges Pte. Ltd. (OTC: IGEX) is pleased to provide the following shareholder update:



In December of 2019, Leonard Armenta became the company’s new CEO. The company continues to work closely with previous management, communicating daily, to help ensure the transition is as seamless as possible. We are also in the process of changing the OTC Markets credentials to reflect the change in control.



Sinister Labs Update: As many of our shareholders know we have been working closely with Mr. James and his team to complete the merger of Sinister Labs and IGEX. We are still working with them and trying to make everything work for both parties. CEO Leonard Armenta states, “We are working hard to make this come together. We want to make sure that it is fair for both our Share Holders and Sinister’s team. We will keep everyone updated as things move forward.”



Update on Sinister CBD: As many of our shareholders have noticed, there is a lot of forward movement with Sinister CBD. Our first batch of CBD Coffee is on the production line. Final graphic approval has happened for the boxes and K-cup lids. We are also working closely with MCTC Holdings on providing coffee additives with CBD as well. A coffee creamer and sweetener will be next in line. We have also been working with MCTC Holdings on a gourmet gummy for energy and one for hydration. These will be released soon. We were not happy with the first production run of gummy’s from a different manufacturer, which steered us to working with MCTC Holdings. Next you will also see a line of Hemp infused Cocktail drink mixers. This will allow people to relax with a drink without having to worry about the effects of alcohol and next day hangovers. We have also signed a manufacturing and distribution agreement with them, so you will see many innovative products by Sinister CBD using MCTC Holding patent (6 patents) Nano delivery technology. CEO Leonard Armenta stated, “We are very excited to have this partnership with MCTC Holdings. With their 6 patents on their Nano Delivery Technology (Hemp You Can Feel), along with their in-house manufacturing and Unique, innovative product R&D, we new this was a can’t lose partnership. Be on the lookout for many more amazing, unique and never before seen products soon from Sinister CBD.”



Update Myo Core: As many of our shareholder know, we had the opportunity to acquire Myo Core Nutrition. Myo Core is a brand that is sold internationally in Australia, Bolivia and throughout South America as well as some customers in the USA. The opportunity to acquire Myo Core was brought to us because of our CEO’s background of 20 years in the Sports Nutrition industry. Myo Core’s Website is being worked on now, but you will see some changes as Leonard was not satisfied with the initial site that was finished. Myo Cores book of business was one of the main reasons for the acquisition. With countries that can take years to get approval to sell into, and Myo Core is already in them, was a contributing factor to making this acquisition happen so quickly. Leonard Armenta, CEO of IGEX stated, “The acquisition of Myo Core was something that fell into my lap and I couldn’t turn away. The fact that they are in countries that not a lot of American Sports Nutrition brands are not in as well as most can’t get into was a big factor. Their book of business is something other businesses would have tried to buy from them without the company. We will be relaunching 3 of the top selling products of Myo Core and have several others that we are working on in the background right now. Our goal will be to have the most innovative products that these countries have ever had the opportunity to sell.”



Update Arnold Classic: Unfortunately do the postponement of the Arnold Classic in Columbus OH, we had to cancel many meetings we had set up. We are in the process of rescheduling these meetings and flying out to see these clients or have them fly to meet with us here in Colorado. This along with the fright of what is going on right now in our country, these will be postponed and rescheduled when it is felt that employees of both companies can flay without fear. “We were saddened to see the cancellation of many big Expos like the FIBO and the Arnold Classic. We had some great meetings set up for both Myo Core and Sinister CBD and for IGEX in general. This has put us behind where we want to be at this point, but we are working hard to keep pushing forward. The safety of all parties involved is the most important thing to us at IGEX and myself. We look forward to rescheduling these meetings and bringing great value to all our shareholders,” stated CEO, Leonard Armenta.



“I know that the merger of Sinister Labs is at the forefront of everyone’s mind but know that is not the only thing we are working on. My goal is to have many more acquisitions to bring to the table to really drive IGEX to the next level. With Myo Core and the big things moving with Sinister CBD, I feel that our shareholders will see that our team is doing all we can to make sure IGEX is secured for the future with it’s businesses. We want to thank all our shareholders for your patience and support during this time. We also hope everyone is staying safe during this hard time our country is going through.”



Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



Contact:

Leonard Armenta

Leonard Armenta

720-208-6212





