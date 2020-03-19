Pala Band of Mission Indians Announces Temporary Closure of Pala Casino to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Press Releases Pala Casino Resort Spa Press Release Share Blog

“After careful consideration, the Pala Band of Mission Indians felt that the decision to temporarily close Pala Casino is absolutely necessary as we work to protect our guests and team members and further prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Pala Band of Mission Indians Chairman Robert Smith. “We are thankful for the dedicated medical professionals who are working tirelessly to contain this pandemic and send our sympathies to all that are directly affected by this tragedy.”



While Pala Casino has no reported cases of COVID-19, the Pala Casino Management Team has been carefully monitoring developments and following guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by increasing cleaning protocols, providing hand sanitizing stations to guests and team members throughout the property and posting CDC signage to encourage guests and employees to practice good personal hygiene.



“The Pala Band of Mission Indians and the entire leadership team at Pala Casino Spa & Resort maintain an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our guests and our employees as we navigate these challenging circumstances together,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa & Resort. “We will continue to carefully monitor this public health crisis and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and public health agencies.”



For up-to-date information on the latest property and entertainment updates, please visit our website at www.palacasino.com.



About Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.



Contact: Doug Elmets

Coley McAvoy

760-510-5177



www.palacasino.com



