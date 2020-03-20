Press Releases United Federation of Special Police... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers: COVID-19 Legislation Must Include All American Workers, Too Many Are Being Left Out

Administration Officials and Legislators have promised no workers will lose a paycheck, yet millions are being left out of current legislation.





"No American Will Miss a Paycheck as a Result of This Crisis" I have heard the President, Vice President, Cabinet Officer, Congresspersons, and Senator make this commitment at every news conference since this corona virus crisis has begun. Yet there are millions of American workers being laid off in this country. As of today, the federal government has not done anything to ensure that no American misses a paycheck. Not some American workers, all American workers.



My daughter's company has shut down, and she needs to use her sick leave and then go on unemployment. Her boyfriend worked for a bar in Denver, has been laid off, and needs to go on unemployment. Receiving unemployment insurance is not the same as getting a paycheck.



As President of the United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers that represents that represents affected workers throughout the United States, I have yet to see the federal government do one thing to ensure that these workers will get a paycheck. I see Congress squabble over legislation that is supposed to help the American worker. Yet, I know that they have excluded a vast majority of the workforce by only helping those that work for companies with less than 500 employees.



The majority of our Union members work for companies with more than 500 employees, and those companies are not paying their displaced workers. These workers are forced to use their vacation and sick time and then seek unemployment benefits if they are available. Where is the Federal government for these workers? It is not enough that so many extra burdens have been placed on these workers – many of whom are single parents -- due to the closing of schools and daycare centers.



The Administration and the Congress have committed in words, and now is the time for action...ALL, not some, American workers need your help.



Charles "Chip" Strebeck

President

United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers New York, NY, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The following is an Open Letter to the President & Members of Congress from Charles "Chip" Strebeck, President of the United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers:"No American Will Miss a Paycheck as a Result of This Crisis" I have heard the President, Vice President, Cabinet Officer, Congresspersons, and Senator make this commitment at every news conference since this corona virus crisis has begun. Yet there are millions of American workers being laid off in this country. As of today, the federal government has not done anything to ensure that no American misses a paycheck. Not some American workers, all American workers.My daughter's company has shut down, and she needs to use her sick leave and then go on unemployment. Her boyfriend worked for a bar in Denver, has been laid off, and needs to go on unemployment. Receiving unemployment insurance is not the same as getting a paycheck.As President of the United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers that represents that represents affected workers throughout the United States, I have yet to see the federal government do one thing to ensure that these workers will get a paycheck. I see Congress squabble over legislation that is supposed to help the American worker. Yet, I know that they have excluded a vast majority of the workforce by only helping those that work for companies with less than 500 employees.The majority of our Union members work for companies with more than 500 employees, and those companies are not paying their displaced workers. These workers are forced to use their vacation and sick time and then seek unemployment benefits if they are available. Where is the Federal government for these workers? It is not enough that so many extra burdens have been placed on these workers – many of whom are single parents -- due to the closing of schools and daycare centers.The Administration and the Congress have committed in words, and now is the time for action...ALL, not some, American workers need your help.Charles "Chip" StrebeckPresidentUnited Federation of Special Police & Security Officers Contact Information United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers, Inc.

Charles "Chip" Strebeck

914.941.4103



www.securityfederation.com

Tom DeBow

DeBow Communications, Ltd.

tom@debow.com

917.270.2020



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United Federation of Special Police & Security Officers, Inc.