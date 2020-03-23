Press Releases Wolf Revo, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Wolf Revo, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Popular Senior Life Resource Provider Expands Coverage to Address COVID-19 Issues Affecting Those Living in Senior Communities

HousingForSeniors.com, a leading online information hub owned and operated by Wolf Revo, LLC, is dedicated to helping older adults in the United States and Canada find quality senior housing, has recently expanded its senior health coverage specifically addressing COVID-19.





As with all content on the site, articles and guides on the COVID-19 pandemic are written specifically for seniors residing in the US and Canada.



In line with the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all seniors are urged to minimize their contact with others as much as possible – whether they live by themselves at home or in a senior living community – and discuss any concerns they have about the COVID-19 pandemic with a family member or a medical professional.



Self-isolation is the best way to minimize your chances of contracting the virus.



In addition to the informative content published regularly, Housing For Seniors is constantly updating its database of senior living facilities. Site visitors may utilize these free resources and tools to find senior housing in communities throughout the U.S. and Canada.



has a vast range of in-depth guides and blog posts, all of which aim to help seniors and their families make informed decision when picking senior housing.



With the current special concerns surrounding COVID-19, it is more important than ever to conduct thorough research before selecting an assisted living facility, an independent living community, or a memory care facility.



Housing For Seniors also has an extensive Q & A section, where users can anonymously post questions and receive answers from our senior living experts. Las Vegas, NV, March 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic being a matter of worldwide concern, particularly to the elderly given their increased vulnerability to the virus, HousingForSeniors.com has been monitoring the situation closely and regularly publishing content on the topic.As with all content on the site, articles and guides on the COVID-19 pandemic are written specifically for seniors residing in the US and Canada.In line with the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all seniors are urged to minimize their contact with others as much as possible – whether they live by themselves at home or in a senior living community – and discuss any concerns they have about the COVID-19 pandemic with a family member or a medical professional.Self-isolation is the best way to minimize your chances of contracting the virus.In addition to the informative content published regularly, Housing For Seniors is constantly updating its database of senior living facilities. Site visitors may utilize these free resources and tools to find senior housing in communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. HousingForSeniors.com has a vast range of in-depth guides and blog posts, all of which aim to help seniors and their families make informed decision when picking senior housing.With the current special concerns surrounding COVID-19, it is more important than ever to conduct thorough research before selecting an assisted living facility, an independent living community, or a memory care facility.Housing For Seniors also has an extensive Q & A section, where users can anonymously post questions and receive answers from our senior living experts. Contact Information Wolf Revo, LLC

David Goldstein

314-276-6420



https://housingforseniors.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wolf Revo, LLC