Bayou City Hemp Company to Establish Operations in Houston

Located in the I-10 corridor on the west side of Houston, TX, Bayou City Hemp Company’s facility will serve as a location where the company can easily receive shipments from farmers all over Texas and process hemp for sale and distribution. The facility is expected to be online in summer of 2020. Houston, TX, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bayou City Hemp Company, Inc, a hemp processing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Houston. The company is a first mover in the State of Texas in processing and extraction of hemp and has applied for the applicable licenses through the Texas Department of Agriculture. Co-Founders Ben Meggs & Jeromy Sherman, longtime Houstonians, are excited for the future of the industry and are pleased to provide this service to the Great State of Texas.The Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, has appointed Bayou City Hemp Company Co-Founder Jeromy Sherman to serve on the Commissioners Industrial Hemp Advisory Council. “It is an honor to be on the council and act as an advocate for Texas farmers. Agribusiness is as important to Texas’s present and future as it has been to its past, and we believe that the growing hemp industry in our state is spurring job creation at every step of the process from seed to shelf,” stated Sherman.Using supercritical CO2 extraction, Bayou City Hemp Company will process hemp for CBD isolates & distillates to be used in a wide variety of products across several industries. “Being in Houston was very important to the team and this business is a natural fit to the exciting and thriving culture that Houston offers,” Ben Meggs, Co-Founder of Bayou City Hemp said. “In an industry in its infancy and ever-changing regulations, we felt it was very important to be able to provide the highest quality CBD and other cannabinoid extracts, while working with Texas farmers and business owners all over the state.”Located in the I-10 corridor on the west side of Houston, TX, Bayou City Hemp Company’s facility will serve as a location where the company can easily receive shipments from farmers all over Texas and process hemp for sale and distribution. The facility is expected to be online in summer of 2020. Contact Information Bayou City Hemp

Scott Weldon

603-345-4567



http://www.bayoucityhemp.com/



