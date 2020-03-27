buoyed's Patent Pending Coffee Table Design Collaboration

Press Releases buoyed Press Release Share Blog

buoyed is pleased to announce its first design collaboration in partnership with DSWoodworks to offer a patent pending coffee table design.





“I was excited to collaborate with buoyed on their vision and how it allowed both parties to showcase their brand in a mutual lifestyle approach,” said Derek Wiersma Owner, DSWoodworks. “The minimalist approach of this design while still excitingly smart and unique is the type of contemporary thinking we’d like to be associated with. buoyed was the right brand to collaborate with for us to showcase this.”



“I had my eyes open for an indirect marketing collaboration,” said Ray Weedman Owner, buoyed. “What started as a vessel idea for marketing exposure became a minimalist design that combined and conveyed both our brands. While inadvertently solving a long standing comfort issue with a patent pending design. That just gives you an idea of where DSWoodworks can take a project.”



The patent pending design collaboration is centered upon the signature “foot hammock” feature. The table size itself can be customized for public or private use. The hammocks can be integrated on 1,2,3 or 4 sides and/or multiples on a given side. While the hammock material can range from leather mesh to a leather or canvas sheet. The “buoyed” table will be available for custom order online at dswoodworksllc.com.



About buoyed

After traveling the world buoyed was conceived, designed and created with a purpose. To respectably bridge street and dress both in function & styling. The perfected mens leather slip on for travel and leisure. buoyed works with a small and ethical team overseas with years of quality leather goods experience. All efforts are made to maintain a high quality while remaining ethical in work and material standard. buoyed mens leather slip ons are handmade using full grain leather, biodegradable crepe rubber sole and packaged in recycled boxing.

www.buoyed.com



About DSWoodworks

When friends and family began wanting custom furniture made, I knew that I should start my own business in the woodworking industry. With their encouragement, support and partnership with local suppliers DSWoodworks was born. My design taste has evolved from farmhouse tables, live edge furniture, and cutting boards to whatever my wife wants me to build.

Ray Weedman

949-938-0908



buoyed.com



