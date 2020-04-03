Press Releases Kidney Care Partners Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Kidney Care Partners: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Kidney Community Applauds the Administration’s Recently Announced Regulatory Relief for Kidney Care Providers and Patients

Recommendations from Kidney Care Partners Adopted and Approved by Administration





“KCP greatly appreciates CMS’s responsiveness in taking the recommendations of the kidney community into account as we work to care for individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and kidney transplants,” said John P. Butler, Chair of KCP. “As the nation faces this unprecedented new reality, our priority remains caring for these individuals and the health and safety of the caregivers who are on the frontlines of this crisis.”



As requested by KCP, CMS has announced technical coding changes to expand telehealth services provided to patients dialyzing at home. This change allows for broader access to home dialysis and reduces the need for patients to see their doctors in person.



CMS has also temporarily alleviated some regulatory requirements that could delay access to care, including immediate approval for senior nursing facility (SNF) staff-assisted home dialysis in areas when the required documentation has been submitted, but has not yet been approved. Paperwork requirements for the ESRD quality incentive program (QIP) have also been suspended for six months, which reduces the burden on dialysis patients to submit survey results during this stressful time.



“We want to thank the Administration for their quick response and willingness to act for the benefit of the more than 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, but there is more work to be done to slow the spread,” said Butler. “The kidney care community will continue to work together with our nation’s dedicated policymakers during this crisis to ensure safety and access to quality kidney care.”



Other regulatory and legislative relief requests from KCP are Washington, DC, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers, and manufacturers – today praised the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for taking action to expand telehealth services and access to home dialysis, as well as temporarily alleviate some regulatory reporting, during the COVID-19 crisis.“KCP greatly appreciates CMS’s responsiveness in taking the recommendations of the kidney community into account as we work to care for individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and kidney transplants,” said John P. Butler, Chair of KCP. “As the nation faces this unprecedented new reality, our priority remains caring for these individuals and the health and safety of the caregivers who are on the frontlines of this crisis.”As requested by KCP, CMS has announced technical coding changes to expand telehealth services provided to patients dialyzing at home. This change allows for broader access to home dialysis and reduces the need for patients to see their doctors in person.CMS has also temporarily alleviated some regulatory requirements that could delay access to care, including immediate approval for senior nursing facility (SNF) staff-assisted home dialysis in areas when the required documentation has been submitted, but has not yet been approved. Paperwork requirements for the ESRD quality incentive program (QIP) have also been suspended for six months, which reduces the burden on dialysis patients to submit survey results during this stressful time.“We want to thank the Administration for their quick response and willingness to act for the benefit of the more than 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, but there is more work to be done to slow the spread,” said Butler. “The kidney care community will continue to work together with our nation’s dedicated policymakers during this crisis to ensure safety and access to quality kidney care.”Other regulatory and legislative relief requests from KCP are available here Contact Information Kidney Care Partners

Sarah Ann Rhoades

703-548-0019



http://www.kidneycarepartners.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kidney Care Partners