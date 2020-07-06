GMA Consult Group Launches Online Certification Management System

Press Releases GMA Consult Group Press Release Share Blog

GMA Portal enhances global market access process for manufacturers and importers.





The system provides an efficient way of global market access that can sufficiently speed up the process of receiving required approvals. Moreover, it helps to adjust to the rapidly changing market environment and recent developments in regulations and prevents extra expenditures in case of certificate expiry or other discrepancies.



“Being a trusted TIC services provider to a large number of manufacturers and partner organizations worldwide, we have always been committed to making complex procedures simple, transparent and efficient,” says Alex Buel, CEO at GMA Consult Group. “Our outsourced virtual Compliance Team (vCT) reached the milestone of 5000+ successfully completed projects worldwide. While analyzing the success of this approach, the idea of the GMA Portal came to our minds. We believe this will become a valuable contribution to the era of digitalization. We will do our best to make the solution favorable to all stakeholders on the market and continue to offer best-in-class conformity assessment services globally.”



The main benefits of the GMA Portal include:



- Simple application process - (re)submit your applications fast and easy, save time and avoid mistakes in form completion.



- Track record of all projects and live status updates - convenient and real-time workflow never lets you miss a deadline.



- Notification system - get updates about upcoming certificate expiration dates.



- All information saved in one place - the platform uses HTTPS encrypted connection. The data center is located in Virginia (US) and protected by the EU Data Processing Agreement with the cloud solution provider.



- 24/7 access - all your data, technical files, and issued documents are available anytime regardless of your location and time zone.



- Dedicated support team - benefit from the expertise of our global compliance experts without the need to recruit and maintain your own personnel.



GMA Consult Group is intended to implement more features soon in order to improve processes and increase the efficiency of the system.



The GMA Portal will be available starting from the beginning of July. Register now and try all the benefits yourself or contact info@gma.trade for more information about the solution.



About GMA Consult Group



Valeria Surman

+372 602 7263



www.gma.trade/



