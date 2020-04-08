Jedtainment Releases Collaborative Song to Lend a "Helping Hand" in Fight Against Coronavirus

Press Releases Jedtainment Press Release Share Blog

Virtual World's Top Performers Pool Their Talents to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief





"As musicians in Second Life, we’re part of a community of very talented and compassionate people," says Jed Luckless, producer and songwriter. "When I thought about how we could help fight the coronavirus with music, the first thing that came to mind were songs like 'We Are The World' and 'Do They Know It's Christmas.' I don't think anything like that has been done before in our virtual community."



The basic track was recorded at Jedstead studios in New York, and the "Helping Band" members recorded their tracks remotely. "It was a fun experience," said Lexie Luan, who helped produce the song. "Since Second Life is a virtual platform, we had to coordinate with performers all around the world and figure out the best way to have them record and send us their parts." The final song was then compiled and mixed by Jedtainment.



"I'm really pleased with the result," said Jed. "I was moved by everyone's incredible enthusiasm for the project, but I wasn't surprised, because charity and philanthropy is widespread in Second Life. I just hope we can raise some money and make a real difference for people who are hurting."



The song is available at www.helpingband.org where listeners can donate to the cause. All of the proceeds will be split among three charities working to provide COVID-19 relief.



About Jedtainment

Carmel, NY, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jedtainment today released "Helping Hand (We're All In This Together)," a single aimed at raising money for several charities providing COVID-19 relief. The song was written and produced by Jed Luckless and features over a dozen of Second Life's most popular musicians and singers. Second Life is a 3D virtual world with a thriving live music scene and the new single represents a collaboration of artists from across the globe.

Jed Luckless

917-566-1346



jedluckless.com

Attached Files Helping Hand (We're All In This Together) Helping Hand (We're All In This Together) written and produced by Jed Luckless and featuring over a dozen Second Life musicians. Filename: HelpingHandSong.mp3

