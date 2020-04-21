KryptAll's Secure Calling Maintains Your Business

An investment in secure encrypted phones such as: www.kryptall.com for calling and encrypting your computer documents with software such as: www.aescrypt.com will prevent business espionage, hack attacks and data breaches which, by contrast, can be very costly. Wilmington, DE, April 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The coronavirus has rapidly changed the way of doing business, as we keep distance and work from home to stop the spread. Prior to this it was common to have face to face communication and to secure data in locked filing cabinets. The FBI has recently sent out warnings that we are experiencing an increase in business espionage targeting phone conversations and/or calling records along with email and computer hacking. KryptAll’s encrypted calling and encrypted storage of data has become paramount in keeping business secure today.Business today must keep their privacy to protect their business. Mr. Assali, at Tangru, a data center infrastructure software provider, said: "Just recently, a large social media platform was sued over a data scandal, and the fallout cost the company thousands of dollars. We're not far from the day when companies that fail to protect their data or their customers' data can go bankrupt very quickly if they don't take the appropriate measures to protect personal data."Business and personal privacy relies on phone communications being secure. KryptAll provides the solution with secure encrypted calling, without calling records, to any phone in the world.Implementing secure communication practices with KryptAll will protect the user’s calling data while keeping their conversations secure. Secure encrypted calling and on-line data encryption ensures that interactions remain private to maintain business.An investment in secure encrypted phones such as: www.kryptall.com for calling and encrypting your computer documents with software such as: www.aescrypt.com will prevent business espionage, hack attacks and data breaches which, by contrast, can be very costly.