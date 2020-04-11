Buzz Pop Cocktails Donates $50,000 in Pops to Help COVID-19 Healthcare Workers in the US

Press Releases Buzz Pop Cocktails Press Release Share Blog

Buzz Pop Cocktails® are the world’s first and only 100% all-natural fresh fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with a full shot of premium spirits in each one – serving customers around the U.S. high-quality, all-natural frozen specialty sorbets. Buzz Pops are fat free, Vegan, Gluten free, certified OU Kosher and under 100 calories.



"With time being tough for doctors and nurses at facilities across the country, we felt a need to chip in and help relieve some of that day to day stress," says Joseph Isaacs, CEO. "We are glad to help in this small way and brighten so many people's day," he adds.



These guilt-free indulgences have made a bi-coastal presence over the last two years. Prior to the pandemic, they were available at Disney Springs in Florida, Godfrey Hotel in Chicago, TAO properties in NYC including the Magic Hour & Beach rooftop bars, Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Legend’s Field in Anaheim, Amalie Arena in Tampa, sporting arenas along with convention centers, through event planners and established hotel brands such as; Ritz Carlton, MGM, Wyndham, Marriot, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria among others.



About Buzz Pop Cocktails

Soothe Ice is a wholly owned subsidiary of Buzz Pop Cocktails. Buzz Pop Cocktails is the only ready-to-serve, all natural 100% fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with top shelf liquors. Buzz Pops only serves their customers a high-quality, all-natural frozen specialty sorbet. Buzz Pops was recently the recipient of a Gold Medal in the 2019 Proof Awards and also ranked the #1 alcoholic popsicle by Huffington Post. Buzz Pops is proud of its healthy product which contains nothing artificial and no high fructose corn syrups or imitation sweeteners.



Tampa Bay, FL, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the spirit of Easter and its socially conscious mantra, Buzz Pop Cocktails offers free mini boxes of its world famous Buzz Pops to front line COVID-19 Healthcare workers throughout the USA via Facebook. The response was overwhelming.

Joseph Isaacs

727-275-9848



www.buzzpopcocktails.com



