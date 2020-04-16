Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Four Hermes Creative Awards

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Agency collects four accolades upon first submissions to the Hermes Creative Awards.





The full-service agency was recognized with two platinum awards in the categories “Print Media Design – Invitation” and “Print Media – Brochure,” as well as two gold awards in the categories “Social Media – Facebook Campaign” and “Digital Advertising – Display Ad.” With recognition in both traditional and digital mediums, Beyond Spots & Dots continues to provide clients with leading expertise and innovation in integrated marketing.



“We’re so proud of our team and the creativity they bring to work every day,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “Our graphic designers and copywriters do an excellent job of working together and honing their craft to bring our clients’ brands and ideas to life in a way that resonates with and influences audiences. Surpassing our clients’ standards and goals is exciting and motivating – being recognized in the industry fuels our fire even more.”



The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Each year, judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing and communication programs. Entries receiving scores of 90-100 are Platinum winners, while scores of 80-89 are Gold winners.



In the last year, Beyond Spots & Dots has also received recognition from the PRSA Pittsburgh Renaissance Awards, the Education Digital Marketing Awards, American Marketing Association Awards, MarCom Awards, and Education Advertising Awards.



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



Melanie Querry

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



