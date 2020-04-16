HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Ryan Tobin President and CEO

Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Swedish Medical Center has earned many accolades: a four-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, consistent ‘A’ safety grades from the Leapfrog Group, and multiple awards from Healthgrades, including a recent recognition as one of America’s Top 250 Best Hospitals. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com. Englewood, CO, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Tobin as President and Chief Executive Officer of Swedish Medical Center. Tobin, currently the President and Chief Executive Officer at Rose Medical Center, will begin his new role on May 1, 2020.Tobin succeeds Swedish Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Richard Hammett, a 25-year hospital industry veteran, who was promoted to division president of HCA Healthcare’s Tallahassee-based North Florida Division.“Ryan’s multi-system hospital experience, knowledge of the market, excellent physician and colleague relationships, plus a focus on exceptional patient care have helped him achieve tremendous success at Rose Medical Center,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE and HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. “His proven leadership and deep engagement with HealthONE made him the overwhelming choice to fill the CEO role. Ryan joins a strong team that is well-positioned for continued growth and committed to providing high quality care.”Under Tobin’s leadership, Rose Medical Center has received remarkable recognition, including a 5-Star rating from CMS, straight A’s from the Leapfrog Group since inception of the rating, and impressive physician and colleague engagement scores. In addition, Rose has achieved exceptional expansion of services for the community that include, orthopedics, women’s services/NICU, bariatric surgery and cardiovascular services.At Swedish Medical Center, Tobin will lead one of the largest hospitals in HCA Healthcare. As HealthONE’s level 1 trauma and burn center, the award winning hospital offers some of the most advanced specialty medical care in the Rocky Mountain region. Swedish was the first hospital in Colorado to be certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and is one of the nation’s leading stroke treatment programs with door to treatment times averaging less than 20 minutes. Swedish is also the hub of the HealthONE telestroke network providing lifesaving neurology services to more than 55 locations in a five-state area.As CEO, Tobin will oversee completion of a new $70 million patient tower that will complement the addition of a new medical office building/retail development slated to open on the campus at the end of the year.About SwedishSwedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Swedish Medical Center has earned many accolades: a four-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, consistent ‘A’ safety grades from the Leapfrog Group, and multiple awards from Healthgrades, including a recent recognition as one of America’s Top 250 Best Hospitals. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com. Contact Information Swedish Medical Center

