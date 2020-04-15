ShippingSidekick.com Launches Warehousing and Order Fulfillment Services

Press Releases Webplus, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

By utilizing ShippingSidekick.com's order fulfillment services, businesses can take advantage of the time savings and cost efficiencies that a professional order fulfillment center brings. With a focus on small business, the service packages are very flexible, allowing merchants to only utilize the services they need, when they need them and allowing the merchants to scale up easily as they grow.



Services offered:



Inventory Inspection & Storage – Products are received at the warehouse from either the merchant or their supplier, they are inspected for quality and stored until they are ordered. There are no minimums with unlimited growth space as it's needed.



Amazon Prep Services – For products destined for the Amazon Marketplace there are very stringent requirements as far as barcoding, bagging and padding. ShippingSidekick.com offers all services in this area to get your products ready for Amazon.



Pack & Pick – As orders come in, products are gathered and packaged for shipping in high-quality, low-cost boxes and padded envelopes.



Discount Shipping – Relationships with all the major shipping companies along with volume allow order shipping at rates often lower than small businesses would receive on their own.



Return Processing – If an item is returned, ShippingSidekick.com will process the return, return the items to inventory and ship replacements.



"Going into order fulfillment was a very natural fit for us," said Jacob Lakhany, ShippingSidekick.com Project Manager. "We've had very good relationships with all the major shipping companies for almost 15 years. We are also located geographically in the center of the country allowing very fast shipping to almost anywhere in the US. Thousands of merchants have already been using our platform to ship their products. I look forward to helping these folks grow their businesses by taking many of the time consuming order processing tasks off their hands. I encourage even very small businesses who don't think they need order fulfillment to contact us today. You'd be surprised how little it takes to get started to save you a whole lot of time and money."



Click the following link for more information on ShippingSidekick.com's order fulfillment service



About ShippingSidekick.com:

ShippingSidekick.com is your discount shipping headquarters on the web. Small businesses, ecommerce merchants and individuals can save big on shipping virtually anything to anywhere. Instant rate quotes are provided on ground and express, domestic and international packages as well as specialty and large freight. Shipping services are provided by reputable major carriers at highly discounted rates which we pass on to you. ShippingSidekick.com also provides multi-shipper tracking allowing you to track a package or multiple packages sent through multiple shippers all in one place. Numerous other shipping related resources are provided for small business shipping as well as individuals looking to ship a car, ship a motorcycle, get moving quotes and much more. Best of all, ShippingSidekick.com is completely free to use.



Jacob Lakhany

605-229-0307



www.ShippingSidekick.com



