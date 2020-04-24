PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lorna Blake & Delilah Taylor to Host Online Income Mastermind


The class which will run May 5 - June 11 will feature Marketing Strategist Delilah Taylor and Lorna Blake Business Growth Coach as the facilitators.

Clearwater, FL, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tagged 6 Weeks To Online Income, the program promises a number of benefits including helping entrepreneurs to create income virtually and to develop an abundant mindset even in uncertain times.

“I have been asked by clients and others in my community to teach them how to create an online income,” stated Lorna Blake. “I will be teaching How To Be Magnetic To Money Regardless of Economic Conditions. Delilah Taylor will teach 6 Ways To Make Money Online,” she further added.

The goal of this event is to teach the skill of creating a virtual income to entrepreneurs who were working with clients face to face and have seen their incomes dry up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers will host a webinar on April 28 to introduce the program. https://bit.ly/lorndel

In a further statement by Lorna, she was quoted as saying, “I love to team up with other strategic partners to create winning solutions for my community. Delilah Taylor is my accountability partner in a course we’re taking. When I learned of her marketing genius, I invited her to speak at my recent online conference and to partner with me to provide incredible value to our communities. I’m so glad she said Yes.”

Lorna Blake of Empower Yourself Consulting is a motivational speaker and business success coach. She helps entrepreneurs to increase their leadership and prosperity mindset skills to achieve more impact and income. Lorna recently hosted the “From Surviving to Thriving” online conference. She was a guest speaker at the UN recognized World Creativity and Innovation Week online event.
