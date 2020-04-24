Lorna Blake & Delilah Taylor to Host Online Income Mastermind

Press Releases Empower Yourself Consulting Press Release Share Blog

The class which will run May 5 - June 11 will feature Marketing Strategist Delilah Taylor and Lorna Blake Business Growth Coach as the facilitators.





“I have been asked by clients and others in my community to teach them how to create an online income,” stated Lorna Blake. “I will be teaching How To Be Magnetic To Money Regardless of Economic Conditions. Delilah Taylor will teach 6 Ways To Make Money Online,” she further added.



The goal of this event is to teach the skill of creating a virtual income to entrepreneurs who were working with clients face to face and have seen their incomes dry up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The organizers will host a webinar on April 28 to introduce the program.



In a further statement by Lorna, she was quoted as saying, “I love to team up with other strategic partners to create winning solutions for my community. Delilah Taylor is my accountability partner in a course we’re taking. When I learned of her marketing genius, I invited her to speak at my recent online conference and to partner with me to provide incredible value to our communities. I’m so glad she said Yes.”



