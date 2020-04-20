koi’s Scrubs for Superheroes Program to Donate $250,000 in Scrubs to Hospitals and Nursing Homes Serving at the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases koi Design LLC Press Release Share Blog

Instagram @koihappiness Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- koi Design, a Compton, CA-based maker of designer medical scrubs, has committed to donating $250,000 in scrubs to hospitals and nursing homes across America through its Scrubs for Superheroes Program.“Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been the true superheroes during the Coronavirus crisis,” said koi CEO and Designer-in-Chief Kathy Peterson. “They’re putting their own personal safety at risk to help those in need. We know many healthcare workers are concerned about cross-contamination. So we felt donating scrubs would be a way to show our appreciation and help ease the burden of having to launder their scrubs so frequently.”Through koi’s Scrubs for Superheroes Program, hospitals and nursing homes can request a Donation Package consisting of 100 total garments, consisting of an assortment of scrub tops and scrub pants. To learn more about the program or to make a donation request, an authorized contact person for a hospital or nursing home (typically a Director, Administrator, Manager or HR professional) should visit www.koihappiness.com/superhero koi will do its best to honor as many donation requests as possible, although donations may be limited based on the total number of requests received and inventory on hand. Hospitals and nursing homes are encouraged to put in their donation requests as early as possible. At this time, koi can only accept donation requests from facilities in the United States.In addition to its Scrubs for Superheroes Program, koi is giving away free face mask kits featuring print fabric that it uses to make scrubs. Each sew-it-yourself koi Face Mask Kit includes fabric, ties and instructions to sew your own mask.The free kits are available to US residents by request on koi’s company website, while supplies last, at www.koihappiness.com/freekit About koiFounded in 2006 by fashion designer Kathy Peterson, koi specializes in stylish, form-flattering scrubs for women and men. koi’s innovative designs and advanced fabrics have struck a chord with fashion-starved healthcare professionals bored with the traditional options available. The company’s products are currently sold online at koihappiness.com and at more than 1,000 retail stores worldwide. Today, koi’s medical apparel, lab coats and accessories have earned a passionately loyal following among fashion-savvy healthcare professionals everywhere. For more information, visit www.koihappiness.com Follow koi at:Facebook.com/koistyleInstagram @koihappiness Contact Information koi Design LLC

