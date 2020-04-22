Press Releases Natura Press Release Share Blog

Plantscapers Show Solidarity for Shelter in Place and Social Distancing with Launch of #StayPlanted Initiative

Interior plantscaping professionals encourage individuals to adhere to shelter in place and social distancing health and safety guidelines.





#StayPlanted encourages solidarity for shelter in place and social distancing directives by encouraging individuals to place plants in windows, and share pictures on social media of how having greenery has been beneficial during quarantine.



“Most people love their indoor plants for how they look, but many don’t realize the huge health benefits that come from access to plants and greenery,” said Mike Senneff, president of Green Plants for Green Buildings and Founder and CEO of Natura, a company dedicated to enhancing the built environment with green spaces.



Plants and greenery are often touted for their mental health benefits, and studies over the years show that access to plant life can help to reduce stress and symptoms of depression, all while helping to improve mood and concentration. According to a case study survey, 88 percent of respondents said having direct views and access to the natural elements indoors improved their sense of well-being.



The #StayPlanted initiative started to highlight another creative way for people to stay positive during shelter-in-place and social distancing directives. As more individuals are literally “planted” at home, maintaining individual health and well-being has become a much bigger priority.



“During these uncertain times, it is extremely comforting to me to be surrounded by fresh indoor plants,” said Julie Davis Farrow, CEO and Founder of Plantscapers. “They keep me happy, motivated, and make me smile daily.”



The #StayPlanted initiative has also revealed how plants can provide green-leafed companionship during social isolation.



"My plants have become my extended family,” said Maya Puller, college student and self-described plant lover. “I acknowledge their needs, treat them kindly and most importantly, love them. In return they provide me with beautiful foliage. They simply make me happy!"



By placing plants in windows and sharing pictures and personal stories, #StayPlanted hopes to provide encouragement to others to shelter-in-place while sharing a bit of joy.



“As we shelter, I hope more people take the opportunity to adopt a plant or give a plant to someone who needs cheer,” said Denise Godfrey, second generation owner of Olive Hill Greenhouses. “In giving a plant, we not only celebrate living but we also share life.”



Mike Senneff

210-696-4003 x102



naturahq.com

Attached Files Indoor Plant Benefits Infographic Filename: INDOORPLANTSINFOGRAPHICv1r4.pdf

