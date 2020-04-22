Get CVRD! Mask Making Coalition Rises Up to Cover Essential Farm Workers

Several established LA-based clothing companies have joined forces to make masks with the mission of sustaining local employees and protecting essential farmworkers. The coalition, called CVRD (Covered) Mask, is working with the United Farm Workers to distribute the donated masks. CVRD Mask's reusable face coverings are made with sustainable bio-based fabrics to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills.





CVRD, which stands for Covered, is focusing on sustainability and comfort. Several of the masks are made with Tencel, a natural bio-based fabric with antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Each mask is washable to help reduce the amount of waste going into landfills. CVRD’s lead designer Deirdra Jones (Rendall Co.) spent weeks prototyping different designs for each mask before selecting the most breathable and comfortable ones to make.



CVRD is donating masks to farm workers, a neglected group of essential workers that is critical to the food supply. Most farm workers do not have health insurance or social benefits. They often live together, share water and food, and are exposed to pesticides which makes them more susceptible to respiratory illnesses. If COVID-19 spreads in farm working communities, the food supply could be seriously threatened.



CVRD is working with the United Farm Workers (UFW) to ensure that donated masks are distributed to farm workers across the state of California. The UFW, founded by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, has been fighting for farmworker rights for nearly six decades.



CVRD is promoting the manufacturing of American-made masks to help rebuild the economy. By paying fair wages and following COVID-19 workplace protocols, CVRD is pursuing its goal of sustaining local businesses and employees during these difficult economic circumstances.



The coalition behind CVRD Mask includes:



· 9B Apparel: 9B apparel is a manufacturer with 20 years of experience operating cutting and sewing operations in LA.

· Rendall: A designer of high-end apron wear and workwear manufactured in LA (formerly Jones of Boerum Hill).

· dRA Clothing (dRA): An independent women’s clothing line based in LA whose products are sold by Anthropologie, Nordstrom’s, and boutique stores throughout the nation.

