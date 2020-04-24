TravCon and Fusion Medical Staffing to Provide Meals for Frontline Medical Professionals

Now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to serve our frontline healthcare workers who are sacrificing so much for the health of our country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many healthcare workers are unable to leave hospitals to get food due to long shifts and limited resources. Let’s feed our healthcare workers, who work tirelessly to keep the rest of us safe and healthy. Join in the movement to provide #MealsForMeds.





This campaign will help provide meals for frontline medical professionals, help area restaurants sustain during this difficult time, and give everyone in the social media community the chance to make a direct impact. Healthcare Professionals can request this program to provide a meal to a Healthcare worker’s hospital unit at



This public health emergency has left medical facilities and care givers working tirelessly to treat the sick and help keep the healthy safe. It has also left millions of people all over the country wishing they could do something to help these heroes directly. The mission of TravCon is “Community, Knowledge, and Inspiration- serving the needs of Healthcare Professionals,” and TravCon feels providing meals for healthcare workers aligns perfectly with their mission.



"In a time when we all feel helpless and uncertain, TravCon is overjoyed to be able to provide some immediate tangible support and inspiration to the beloved healthcare provider community in the centuries-old form of caring through food. We are always thinking of you and appreciate all of your sacrifices and are so thankful to wonderful donors who have made this dream program possible."

- Cynthis Kinnas, Board Member, TravCon.



Now more than ever, we need to support each other. Complimentary to TravCon, Fusion’s mission is “To improve the lives of everyone we touch.” This extends from their employed healthcare workers to the patients they care for. Fusion is donating 10,000 meals for healthcare professionals. In addition to that, every time you share the campaign post, the Fusion will donate an additional meal up to 25,000 meals.



“Fusion has put an extra focus on the needs of our healthcare travelers this year. It has become apparent, in light of this disaster, that we need to do everything we can to support not only the traveler segment of healthcare, but the broader spectrum of any medical professional impacted by COVID-19. It is our responsibility as a member of the healthcare industry that we intend to fulfill.”

- Tara Sprakel, Chief Marketing Officer, Fusion Medical Staffing



Healthcare workers can go to



About TravCon

Content about TravCon from Cynthia.

For more information, visit



About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



