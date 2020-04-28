PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
QuickRecharge.ae is Launched by Paynet.one
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Paynet.one introduced the all new QuickRecharge.ae, a one of a kind mobile recharge, gift cards and UAE VoIP calling cards online store.

QuickRecharge.ae offers Du and Etisalat mobile recharge along with, the very popular in the UAE, Hello & Five VoIP calling cards.

International mobile recharge is also available on the portal. There are more than 100 countries represented including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Philippines.

Right now QuickRecharge.ae is the only online store where you can buy online Five and Hello VoIP calling cards.

You can use PayPal, Apple Pay and credit cards to pay and get instant service delivery.

QuickRecharge.ae - instant Du and Etisalat mobile recharge for gaming cards, international recharge and UAE VoIP cards.

All popular UAE local services are presented and it is simple and secure.
Contact Information
Paynet Payment Services Provider
Dima Skorin
+97144257737
Contact
https://paynet.one/

