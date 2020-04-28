GalaxyCon Launches Virtual Celebrity and Fan Experiences

With social distancing measures in place for large gatherings, GalaxyCon is extending beyond the confines of a comic con and taking immediate steps to connect celebrities and fans from the comforts of their own homes.





Here’s what people can expect from GalaxyCon Live:



Live Streaming Interviews with Celebrities



One-on-Group Video Chats with a Fan and a Group of Celebrities



One-on-One Video Chats with a Fan and One Celebrity



Personalized Autographs



Personalized Video Recordings



These virtual meet and greets make it possible for fans to engage with celebrities on a level that isn’t possible in person. During a comic con, fans have never had a chance to chat for two minutes with two or more celebrities at one time in a private setting. GalaxyCon Live will make this interaction possible, starting with their first virtual meet and greet on May 2nd, 2020.



“I woke up one day about five weeks ago and realized that, if large gatherings aren't possible for the foreseeable future, we had to get creative pretty quickly if we want to remain relevant,” GalaxyCon’s President, Mike Broder, said.



While Broder was inventing a new business, the GalaxyCon team worked with celebrity and comic book guests to produce free, daily online programming for the public as a way to continue their mission of creating memorable fan experiences.



“We’ve been surprised to learn that fan interactions with celebrities are often not trivial," Broder said. "Celebrities have told us repeatedly that fans share stories of how the celebrities’ characters have helped them overcome trauma, PTSD, loss, and other challenges.”



GalaxyCon Live will carry on the tradition of creating experiences for all genres of nerdy fandoms including comics, anime, animation, cosplay, science fiction, wrestling, fantasy, and gaming.



Some of the first events to include private chats with celebrities include the following:



May 2, 2020 at 2pm EST: My Hero Academia’s Three Best Girls Monica Rial, Colleen Clinkenbeard, and Luci Christian



May 3, 2020 at 2pm EST: The Loser’s Club from the film IT: Jack Grazer, Jackson Scott, and Jeremy Ray Taylor



May 9, 2020 at 2pm EST: Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas: Chris Sarandon and Ken Page.



May 16, 2020 at 2pm EST: The stars of The Karate Kid: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove.



May 24, 2020 at 2pm EST: The voices of RWBY: Kara Eberle, Lindsay Jones, Barbara Dunkelman, and Arryn Zech.



May 30, 2020 at 2pm EST: Tim Curry, star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, Legend, Muppet Treasure Island, IT, and Annie.



“Our free live streams have allowed us to engage with tens of thousands of fans, and it has taught us a lot about what people want right now, and we’re pivoting in that direction,” Broder said about the Facebook Live events he and his team have been hosting.



Event schedules and pricing may be found at



About GalaxyCon:

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it’s a festival of fandom that brings celebrities and fans together in person and online through virtual meet and greets.



GalaxyCon is based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and is the premier, independent producer of comic book, sci-fi, anime, and geek culture events in the United States. GalaxyCon operates festivals in multiple cities with between 20,000 and 50,000 attendees per event.



Contact:

Mike Broder

mike@galaxycon.com

